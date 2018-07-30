New artwork now available on collectible TN hunting, fishing license card

NASHVILLE — A new design featuring waterfowl and a retriever is now one of the choices available on a hard-copy hunting and fishing license from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Beginning in 2017 when purchasing their licenses, sportsmen had the opportunity to purchase a hard-copy collector’s item. The new addition is created from a painting by Tennessee artist Phillip Crowe, who has dedicated his time and art to organizations who care about wildlife.

Crowe has painted 35 state duck and conservation stamps and donated approximately $4 million in art prints and originals to various organizations. He was recently inducted into the Arkansas Waterfowl Hall of Fame and elected as a National Ducks Unlimited Trustee.

The new artwork joins one of the inaugural cards which features a leaping largemouth bass. The card portraying a trophy buck ignoring a vacant tree stand is now retired. Both cards were created from artwork by another famed Tennessee artist, Ralph McDonald.

The size of a credit card, the hard-copy license costs an additional $5 above license purchases. Specific license information is printed on the back of the card.

Licenses are available at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency regional offices, license agents, or on the TWRA website, www.gooutdoorstennessee.com, and at the TWRA “On the Go App.”

The 2018-19 licenses are valid through February 2019. License sales provide the primary funding for the TWRA.

Resident licenses may be purchased by persons who possess a valid Tennessee driver’s license; persons who have lived in Tennessee for 90 consecutive days with the intent of making Tennessee their permanent home (but do not hold a driver’s license in another state); military personnel on active duty in this state and their immediate families, who reside with them, regardless of resident status; students who are enrolled in a Tennessee school, college, or university for at least six months. A Social Security number is required to purchase a Tennessee hunting or fishing license.

Through the internet, charges are $4.25 for licenses mailed and $3 for self-print or emailed.

In case of a lost license, duplicate licenses can be obtained from any TWRA license agent for an $8 fee. Also, valid duplicate licenses can be printed online at no cost by selecting the reprint my licenses button on the customer information screen.