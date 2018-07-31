Fall registration underway at Walter State

Registration is underway for fall semester at Walters State Community College.

Classes begin on Aug. 27 and the first fee payment deadline is Aug. 16.

Walters State offers more than 100 programs of study. The college offers two-year associate degrees that prepare students to transfer to four-year colleges or universities. Also available are associate of applied science degrees and technical certificates that prepare students for success in the workforce and in-demand jobs immediately after graduation.

Classes are offered at campuses in Morristown, Greeneville, Sevierville and Tazewell and at community locations, including Cherokee and Cocke County high schools. Many classes are also offered online.

Returning students can register under MyWS. New students can visit www.ws.edu/admissions or contact the admissions office at 1-800-225-4770, ext. 4, or 423-585-2685. New or returning students may also visit any campus.

