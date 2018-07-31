LMU Alumnus Mason Goad recognized as Outstanding Professional

HARROGATE — Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) alumnus, Mason Goad of Harrogate, Tennessee, was recognized by the Tennessee Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (TAHPERD) in their Spring Newsletter as one of their Outstanding Professionals Across the State.

Goad recalls that some of his best memories in school came from a physical education class. It is those memories, Goad says, inspires him to do his job to the best of his ability every day.

“The biggest thing that made me want to become a physical education teacher was the opportunity to positively impact the lives of the next generation,” said Goad. “If you think of anyone who is rich, famous or in a position of importance, I can guarantee you they have had a teacher some time in their life who made a positive impact on them.”

Goad, who graduated from LMU in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education, is the physical education teacher at Powell Valley Elementary and Middle Schools for grades K-8. While at LMU, Goad and his classmate Caleb Arnold started a Christian organization called The Hill and was part of the first Abe’s Army, a student club created to cheer on LMU athletes.

“I think the program at LMU did a wonderful job of preparing me to not only perform my job but to excel at my job,” said Goad. “Looking back, I am so thankful for the high standards set by the Carter and Moyers School of Education.”

Goad couldn’t choose just one favorite professor: “Dr. Lynch, Dr. Pebworth and Dr. McNeal are the three that stick out to me the most. They would bend over backwards to make sure their students succeeded in and out of the classroom. All three have made a huge impact on my life and I still keep in contact with them to this day.”

One of Goad’s favorite things about LMU is its sense of community.

“From the professors all the way to the maintenance staff you always felt as if you were home.”