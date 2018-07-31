WoS charity Fashion show set for Aug. 16

Harrogate — Tickets are available now for the Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) Women of Service (WOS) fashion show scheduled for Aug. 16 in Tex Turner Arena on the LMU main campus in Harrogate. The event raises money for scholarships and service projects while serving up delicious finger foods and the latest styles for the upcoming season.

“It’s such a fun-filled evening. We really look forward to it, and we are so pleased that the support for this event has grown every year,” said Sheliah Cosby, chair of the WOS Fashion Show committee. “It has so much to offer: food, shopping, clothes, fellowship. It’s just a great evening for a great cause.”

In addition, the fashion show provides the perfect opportunity to recognize an exemplary woman who is making a difference in the communities LMU serves. This year’s recipient of the Cynthia L. Whitt Woman of Service Award will be Judy Robertson, of Harrogate. Robertson, a 1971 LMU graduate, has spent years serving and leading in organizations like the Tri-State Youth Choir, Pump Springs Baptist Church, Servolution Health Services, the Harrogate Tree Board and the Harrogate Garden Club.

That evening, the arena floor will be transformed into a catwalk with fashions from Lily Pulitzer, Janice Ann’s, Belk, Signatures, Kelley Marie Chic Boutique, Christopher & Banks, LuLaRoe and Cato modeled by WOS members, LMU faculty, staff and students, and community members.

Vendors will be offering clothing, jewelry, makeup, skin care products, crafts and more. A delicious buffet of heavy hors d’oeuvres is included in the ticket price of $20 in advance ($25 at the door) and a reduced student/child’s ticket is available for $10. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for shopping, and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Over 400 people attended in 2017, helping raise over $15,000. To purchase tickets, sponsor a table or become a vendor, contact Regina Burns at regina.burns@LMUnet.edu.

Established in 2011, the LMU Women of Service is open to all women who want to help students at LMU. By living as an example of service, WOS members teach LMU students about the mission of service to humanity. With proceeds from activities like the Fashion Show and the WOS Christmas Festival, the organization funds a several endowed scholarships and provides family aid and cultural enrichment opportunities to LMU students.