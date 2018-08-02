Election shakes up county mayor, sheriff seats

Claiborne county citizens made their preferences known during the Aug. 2 elections, uprooting Sheriff David Ray and County Mayor Jack Daniels from two long-term positions.

Joe Brooks handily took the lead early on, eventually winning the county mayor seat with an unofficial 3,160 votes to incumbent Jack Daniels’ unofficial 1,966 votes. Randall “O.T.” Smith slid into third place with a final unofficial tally of 1,921 votes.

Ray lost to former trooper Bobby Brooks with an unofficial final vote of 1,963 to 6,311, respectively. Ray conceded the election around 9:20 p.m. Thursday evening, just prior to the distribution of the final tally of all 16 precincts.

The following is a rundown of the local election results. All totals are as of yet unofficial from the Claiborne Election Commission Office.

Brent Clark, Whitt Shuford and Charlton Vass won the three available seats in the race for first district county commission with final votes totaling 644, 618 and 507, respectively.

In district two, Kim Walker Large, Nathan Epperson and Juanita Honeycutt won with 635, 595 and 536, respectively.

Incumbent Bill Keck garnered 520 votes, just shy of retaining his 2nd district seat.

District 3 incumbents Mike Campbell, Stacey Crawford and Nicholas Epperson retained their seats, beating out Tim Shrout, who lost with a final tally of 466.

District 5 incumbent Dennis Estes lost his bid for reelection with 393 votes. Incumbent Anthony Rowe and newcomer Zach Mullins won their seats with 586 and 523, respectively.

Incumbent Mitchell Cosby retained his seat with a final vote of 297 to Terry L. Daniels’ 230 votes.

The two of three seats up for grabs in district 6 were won by incumbents Steve Mason and Rosemary Barnett with final tallies of 392 and 319, respectively.

Newcomer Carolyn-Johnson Brooks beat out Billy Johnson with 354 to Johnson’s 264 votes.

Steve Brogan, incumbent Shawn Peters and Sherry McCreary won the three seats in district 7 with final votes of 478, 428 and 419, respectively.

Incumbents Danny Longworth and Aimee Upton lost their seats, with final tallies of 277 and 351 votes, respectively.

Incumbent David Mundy and newcomer Steve Murphy won the two seats in district 8, beating out Tammy Reagan with 475 and 313, respectively. Reagan’s final vote count was 288.

James Hatmaker retained his seat as the district 9 county commissioner. He ran unopposed.

Alice Alexander retains her seat as county trustee, garnering 4,749 votes to opponent David Painter, who came away with 3,261 votes.

The new county clerk is Karen Hurst, who handily beat out her opponents with 5,236 votes.

Terry K. Keck won the second district school board seat, beating out Russell Smith with 1,039 votes to Smith’s 259 votes.

Incumbent Neta Munsey retained her 3rd district seat winning over her opponent Pamela Poore Bays with 634 votes to 554 votes, respectively.

Fifth district incumbent Linda Fultz retains her seat on the school board with 546 votes. Her opponent, Alice Brooks, garnered 353 votes.

Shannon England, sixth district board member, ran unopposed. Her final tally was 771 votes.

The newly established Charter Commission will have seats represented by Jill Brooks, Steve Cupp, Roger Poore, Jerry Ware and Edward Anglin in districts one through five.

Districts seven and nine will be represented by Susan Lundeen Leo and Ruby Huddleston.

No candidates filed for a seat on the Charter Commission in districts six and eight.

Jackie Rosenbalm, who ran unopposed for the circuit court clerk seat, garnered a total 6,839 votes.

Kimberly Reece, register of deeds, ran unopposed as well. Her total votes came to 7,224.

Full coverage of the election will be published in the Aug. 8 edition of the Claiborne Progress.