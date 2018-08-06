Local drivers Travis Fultz, Wendell Williams get feature wins

Tazewell Speedway hosted the night of 20,000 nickels for kids sponsored by First Century Bank, Aug. 4. It was a great night of regular season racing and Barrett Lowe made history by taking the checkered flag during the Late Model feature. For those kids too young for the nickel toss, Sandra Academy and Salon sponsored a well-received candy toss.

It was Lowe’s first race win at the Taz. Coming in second was Michael Smith and Jordan Horton finished third.

During the Sportsman feature, Travis Fultz got the win followed by Odie Overholt and Tyler Smith. Hayston Collett won the Classic Car feature and John Stevens and Quincy Arnwine finished second and third respectively.

Wendell Williams went back to back in the Street Stock feature finishing ahead of Jamie Whitt and Ryan Bailey. Chuck McMahan got back in victory lane during the Four Cylinder feature finishing ahead of Randy Dyke and James Collett Jr.

On Saturday, the UCRA 604 Crate Series will visit the Taz for a 50 lap feature race. The United Championship Racing Alliance is a national series promoting crate racing. For more information visit www.tazewellspeedway.net or call 423-626-2222.