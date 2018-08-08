Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Adam Ashwander-aggravated domestic assault

Jake Miracle-domestic assault

Jackie Lee Gray-child endangerment

Avil Lucius Williams-reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, failure to obey stop, halt, frisk, driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law, capias/bench warrant for driving on a suspended license

Cary E. Fultz-two counts theft under $1,000

Allison Marie Greene-theft involving merchandise

Brandon Daniel Marsee-speeding

Nina Lodonna Harp-outstanding child support attachment

Harlie Raymond Slagle-revoked bond

Susan Raye Grant-capias/bench warrant for theft of property up to$2,500, unauthorized use of an automobile/other vehicle, joyriding, failure to appear for theft under $1,000 (shoplifting)

Joseph Trevor Barton-capias/bench warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia

Kelli Elizabeth Davison-violations of probation for driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for driving under the influence, possession of a schedule II and a schedule IV drugs, driving on a suspended license and joyriding

Bradley Allen Chesney-violation of probation for possession of a schedule IV drugs with intent to sell or deliver

Tahlena Niccole Snodgrass-violation of probation for possession of a schedule II drugs

Christopher William Powell-violation of probation for theft under $500

Christopher Carter Cupp-failure to appear for disorderly conduct

Christopher M. Webb-driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

National Park Service

Michael Kemp Thompson-driving under the influence, disorderly conduct

New Tazewell Police Department

Cody S. Clark-driving under the influence

Paris Scott Parks-theft involving merchandise under $1,000

Bradley A. Chesney-violation of probation

Samantha JoAnn Collins-failure to appear

James David Brown-violation of the traffic control device law, driving on a suspended/revoked license

Julie A. Barnette-violation of the traffic control device law

Christopher M. Webb-driving on a suspended license, violations of the turn signal and financial responsibility laws

Jeffery A. Richardson-driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Iva Marie Sweet-driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Sherry Lynn Edds (Smith)-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Department

Tommy Dale Rosenbalm-burglary, theft under $1,000, vandalism under $500

Lelia Marie Almaraz-criminal trespassing, public intoxication

Kenneth H. King-tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility laws

Vladmir Begilman-speeding 74/45

Sherry Mignon Dunn-speeding 70/45

Corey Matthew Sandifur-speeding 59/35

Robin Ann Owens-speeding 68/45

Gaven Kerry Sizemore-speeding 67/45

Amber N. Ray-speeding 67/45

Jon Wesley Thomas-speeding 65/45

Kristie Madden Mackowiack-speeding 65/45

Thomas Stone Ricker-speeding 65/45

Joshua Jefferson Lynch-speeding 49/35

Joseph Mckenzie Evans-speeding 48/35

Derek Glen Wesley Roberts-speeding 47/35

Joseph Eugene Tucker-violations of the traffic control device (stop sign), registration and financial responsibility laws

Joseph Trevor Barton-capias/bench warrant

Jackie Nunn-outstanding warrant (from Union Co.)

Samuel Paul Honeycutt-failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia (on a Tennessee Hwy. Patrol citation)

Randy Matthew Cody-failure to appear for violations of the seat belt, registration and financial responsibility laws

Cary E. Fultz-failure to appear

Jessie Wayne Franks-driving on a suspended license, violations of the driver’s license (to be carried) and registration (improper display) laws

Payton Ryan Fleming-violation of the financial responsibility law

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Shasta Nicole Bull-driving under the influence (second offense), driving on a revoked license, violations of the open container, registration and financial responsibility laws