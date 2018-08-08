Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Donald May-reckless aggravated assault

Rocky Lee Lane-aggravated assault

Melody Nicole Hawkins-assault

Joseph Daniel Loop-aggravated burglary, resisting stop, halt, frisk, theft over $1,000, violations of probation for domestic assault, theft under $1,000 and public intoxication

Cheryl LeAnn Irvin-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI drugs and drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license

Amanda Marie Turner-criminal trespassing

James M. McClellan-violations of probation for possession of a schedule III drugs and driving on a suspended license, failure to appear for child abuse, reckless endangerment, criminal trespassing, possession of a schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license

Kari Mae Sturgill-violations of probation for two counts driving without a license, failure to appear for driving without a license, new charge of resisting arrest

Tommy W. Newman-failure to appear for violations of the driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

New Tazewell Police Department

Jessie Wayne Franks-aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and violation of the seat belt law

David Andrew Simkovich-domestic assault

Angela Renee Mize-simple assault

Melanie C. Davis-simple assault

Kristin Jenice (Burton) Reed-aggravated burglary, six counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count each possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, theft under $1,000, violations of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia

Blake Franklin Chittum-aggravated burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia

Dakota L. Jones-burglary, theft over $1,000

Glen Patrick Martin-burglary, theft over $1,000

Danielle Nicole Phipps-forgery, violation of the handicapped parking law

Heather Renee Corey-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of an unlawful prescription, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III and a schedule IV drugs, theft involving merchandise under $1,000, resisting arrest

Paris Scott Parks-theft involving merchandise under $1,000

Tina Renee Rouse-theft involving merchandise under $1,000

Tina Renee Rouse-theft (shoplifting)

Stephanie Ann Smith-violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia

Bradley A. Chesney- violation of probation

Valerie R. Williams-violation of probation

Tyler A. Hohnson-violation of probation

Seneca Kay Bussell-failure to appear for theft of property (shoplifting)

Samantha JoAnn Collins-failure to appear

Kady S. Clark-driving under the influence

Clint Emerick Wilson-failure to exercise due care, violation of the registration law (improper display), refused to sign citation

Tiffany E. Russell-violations of the seat belt and financial responsibility laws

Arlene Ciausu-violation of the child restraint law

James David Brown-violation of the traffic control device law, driving on a suspended license

Julie A. Barnette-violation of the traffic control device law

Amanda Lea Sowders-following a motor vehicle too closely, violation of the financial responsibility law

Christopher D. Fisher-following a motor vehicle too closely

Justin Adam Hopson-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws, driving on a suspended license

Iva Sweet-driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Christopher M. Webb-driving on a suspended license, violations of the turn signal and financial responsibility laws

Jeffery A. Richardson-driving on a suspended license

Chadwick E. Gambrell-violation of the registration law

Alyssa V. Whitis-violation of the registration law

Tina R. Sulfridge-violation of the registration law

Donna Ausmus-violation of the registration law

Andrea R. Ogle-violation of the registration law

Jeffery A. Richardson-violation of the financial responsibility law

Charles Thomas DuBoise-disorderly conduct

Sherry L. Smith-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Department

Colby Nathanial Walker-aggravated burglary

Shane Nolan Franks-possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, violations of the registration (unregistered, improper display) and financial responsibility laws

Joe Neil Leandro-capias/bench warrant for possession of a schedule II drugs (cocaine), initiation to manufacture methamphetamine

Bertsie Castillo Cantu-speeding 72/45

Amanda H. Huckle-speeding 71/45

Jackie Ray Whitson-speeding 68/45

Amy V. Gamboa-speeding 65/45

Jenna D. Shackleford-speeding 64/45

Walter M. Lane-speeding 63/45

Maria JoAnn Bailey-speeding 63/45

Christopher Ronald Justice-violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign), driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

James Austin Lynch-violation of the traffic control device law

Cawood Reece-violation of the traffic control device law

Pauline Ham Barry-failure to yield traffic right of way

Blake Thomas Ramsey-failure to yield traffic right of way

Eric Tyler Braden-public intoxication

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Alan Wayne Gambrel-driving under the influence (second offense), driving on a suspended license

Jaime Michelle Helton-driving under the influence, failure to maintain traffic lane, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Jennifer Lynn Ellison-driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care

Joseph Arthur Mills-possession of a schedule VI drugs and drug paraphernalia, violations of the light, registration and financial responsibility laws, driving on a suspended license, failure to appear for possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, speeding, violations of the light, open container, implied consent, seat belt, driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws, driving on a suspended license and possession of a schedule VI drugs.