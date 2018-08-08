Public Records
Compiled by Jan Runions
jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net
The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.
Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office
Donald May-reckless aggravated assault
Rocky Lee Lane-aggravated assault
Melody Nicole Hawkins-assault
Joseph Daniel Loop-aggravated burglary, resisting stop, halt, frisk, theft over $1,000, violations of probation for domestic assault, theft under $1,000 and public intoxication
Cheryl LeAnn Irvin-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI drugs and drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license
Amanda Marie Turner-criminal trespassing
James M. McClellan-violations of probation for possession of a schedule III drugs and driving on a suspended license, failure to appear for child abuse, reckless endangerment, criminal trespassing, possession of a schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license
Kari Mae Sturgill-violations of probation for two counts driving without a license, failure to appear for driving without a license, new charge of resisting arrest
Tommy W. Newman-failure to appear for violations of the driver’s license and financial responsibility laws
New Tazewell Police Department
Jessie Wayne Franks-aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and violation of the seat belt law
David Andrew Simkovich-domestic assault
Angela Renee Mize-simple assault
Melanie C. Davis-simple assault
Kristin Jenice (Burton) Reed-aggravated burglary, six counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count each possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, theft under $1,000, violations of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia
Blake Franklin Chittum-aggravated burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia
Dakota L. Jones-burglary, theft over $1,000
Glen Patrick Martin-burglary, theft over $1,000
Danielle Nicole Phipps-forgery, violation of the handicapped parking law
Heather Renee Corey-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of an unlawful prescription, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule III and a schedule IV drugs, theft involving merchandise under $1,000, resisting arrest
Paris Scott Parks-theft involving merchandise under $1,000
Tina Renee Rouse-theft involving merchandise under $1,000
Tina Renee Rouse-theft (shoplifting)
Stephanie Ann Smith-violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia
Bradley A. Chesney- violation of probation
Valerie R. Williams-violation of probation
Tyler A. Hohnson-violation of probation
Seneca Kay Bussell-failure to appear for theft of property (shoplifting)
Samantha JoAnn Collins-failure to appear
Kady S. Clark-driving under the influence
Clint Emerick Wilson-failure to exercise due care, violation of the registration law (improper display), refused to sign citation
Tiffany E. Russell-violations of the seat belt and financial responsibility laws
Arlene Ciausu-violation of the child restraint law
James David Brown-violation of the traffic control device law, driving on a suspended license
Julie A. Barnette-violation of the traffic control device law
Amanda Lea Sowders-following a motor vehicle too closely, violation of the financial responsibility law
Christopher D. Fisher-following a motor vehicle too closely
Justin Adam Hopson-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws, driving on a suspended license
Iva Sweet-driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law
Christopher M. Webb-driving on a suspended license, violations of the turn signal and financial responsibility laws
Jeffery A. Richardson-driving on a suspended license
Chadwick E. Gambrell-violation of the registration law
Alyssa V. Whitis-violation of the registration law
Tina R. Sulfridge-violation of the registration law
Donna Ausmus-violation of the registration law
Andrea R. Ogle-violation of the registration law
Jeffery A. Richardson-violation of the financial responsibility law
Charles Thomas DuBoise-disorderly conduct
Sherry L. Smith-public intoxication
Tazewell Police Department
Colby Nathanial Walker-aggravated burglary
Shane Nolan Franks-possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, violations of the registration (unregistered, improper display) and financial responsibility laws
Joe Neil Leandro-capias/bench warrant for possession of a schedule II drugs (cocaine), initiation to manufacture methamphetamine
Bertsie Castillo Cantu-speeding 72/45
Amanda H. Huckle-speeding 71/45
Jackie Ray Whitson-speeding 68/45
Amy V. Gamboa-speeding 65/45
Jenna D. Shackleford-speeding 64/45
Walter M. Lane-speeding 63/45
Maria JoAnn Bailey-speeding 63/45
Christopher Ronald Justice-violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign), driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law
James Austin Lynch-violation of the traffic control device law
Cawood Reece-violation of the traffic control device law
Pauline Ham Barry-failure to yield traffic right of way
Blake Thomas Ramsey-failure to yield traffic right of way
Eric Tyler Braden-public intoxication
Tennessee Hwy. Patrol
Alan Wayne Gambrel-driving under the influence (second offense), driving on a suspended license
Jaime Michelle Helton-driving under the influence, failure to maintain traffic lane, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
Jennifer Lynn Ellison-driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care
Joseph Arthur Mills-possession of a schedule VI drugs and drug paraphernalia, violations of the light, registration and financial responsibility laws, driving on a suspended license, failure to appear for possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, speeding, violations of the light, open container, implied consent, seat belt, driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws, driving on a suspended license and possession of a schedule VI drugs.