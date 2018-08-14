BOE recognizes school personnel for achievements

Jan Runions | Claiborne Progress

Karyn Clark, H.Y. Livesay principal, is honored for her 32 years in the education field. Dr. Joseph Miller, director of schools, presents Clark with a plaque of appreciation upon her retirement.

Louisa Beeler, president of the Claiborne County Education Association, left, recognizes Suzanne Anders, principal of Tazewell-New Tazewell Primary, for earning the TEA Distinguished Administrator Award. Anders was recently recognized during the Tennessee Education Association awards banquet, held in Nashville.