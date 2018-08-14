LMU-DCOM welcomes future doctors to campus

HARROGATE, Tenn. — Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (LMU-DCOM) welcomed over 225 students into the Class of 2022 on July 24.

Since its founding in 2007, LMU-DCOM has had a rigorous and competitive application process. This year, LMU-DCOM received 3,538 completed applications for the Class of 2022, approximately 15 applicants for each seat in the class, which represents a 12 percent increase from the previous year.

“Every year I am impressed by the caliber of students that enter our program, and the class of 2022 is no exception. These future doctors have already demonstrated their enthusiasm and passion for learning, service and medicine,” LMU-DCOM Dean Brian A. Kessler said. “I look forward to watching this class grow into future health care leaders.”

LMU-DCOM has often attracted an eclectic group of students with a variety of talents and hobbies. The entering class includes musicians, pianists, college athletes, marathon runners, dancers, singers, artists, farmers, software engineers, teachers, nurses, former EMTs and paramedics, a commercial pilot and an Olympic weightlifter.

Today, LMU-DCOM is home to more medical students than any other university in Tennessee, and is the only osteopathic medicine program in the state. In meeting its goal to serve the Appalachian region and beyond, LMU-DCOM’s Class of 2022 includes 113 students from the immediate tri-state region of Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia.

Ashley Hamati of Johnson City, Tennessee, chose LMU-DCOM for its mission to serve Appalachia.

“My cousin actually went here, and when I interviewed, I absolutely loved the environment and the students with whom I connected,” Hamati said. “I am also from East Tennessee not too far from Harrogate, so my understanding of the need in Appalachia was also a deciding factor.”

The remaining class members come from all over the United States. The class of 2022 is 54 percent male and 46 percent female and the average age is 24 with ages ranging from the youngest student at 19 years of age to the oldest student at 40 years of age.

Margaret McGovern graduated from the University of Florida and chose to move to Harrogate from Jacksonville, Florida, to pursue her degree at LMU-DCOM.

“I was accepted into multiple medical schools, but I chose to come to LMU,” said McGovern. “The atmosphere was more inviting, the curriculum was more organized and the school is better at preparing students for residency.”

The DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine is located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. LMU-DCOM is an integral part of LMU’s values-based learning community, and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of osteopathic physicians to provide health care in the often underserved region of Appalachia and beyond. For more information about LMU-DCOM, call 1-800.325.0900, ext. 7082, e-mail dcom@LMUnet.edu, or visit us online at http://med.LMUnet.edu.