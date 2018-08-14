Sexton grants plea agreements

Judge Shayne Sexton granted several plea agreements recently, during sessions in Claiborne Criminal Court.

Scott Ellsworth Swisher, 48, was initially charged with aggravated child abuse. Swisher was sentenced to a split confinement of four years of TDOC supervised probation with 112 days of confinement on the amended charge of attempted aggravated assault. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and is barred from any contact with the victim and members of her household. As a condition of his probationary status, Swisher must register with the Abuse Registry and is subject to random drug screenings.

Robert McMurray Jr., 44, charged with aggravated assault, was sentenced to a split confinement of six years TDOC supervised probation with six months of confinement. McMurray was given credit for 55 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $150 per month in court costs and $5,600 in restitution to his victim.

Melissa Poore, 45, charged with aggravated assault, was sentenced to four years of TDOC supervised probation. Poore must pay at least $100 per month in court costs, with the total $500 in restitution being paid first. She is barred from any contact with her victim and must stay at least 1,000 feet away.

Jeffrey Wilson, 51, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and simple possession of marijuana, was sentenced to a concurrent two years at 30 percent confinement. Wilson was given credit for 60 days of jail time already served.

Johnny Monday, 41, charged with arson, was sentenced to a split confinement of five years TDOC supervised probation with one year confinement. Monday was given credit for 69 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and $2,000 in restitution to his victim. Monday is barred from any contact with his victims and the witnesses in this case, and must stay at least 1,000 feet away.

Jeremy M. Abbott, 33, was charged with driving under the influence (sixth offense), attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility and possession of Oxycontin and Xanax, a schedule II and schedule IV drugs. Abbott was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with six months confinement on the DUI and possession charges. The charge of attempted introduction of contraband is null. He must pay at least $250 per month in court costs and fines, including one for $4,500. Abbott must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Department of Safety.

Danny Joe Branson, 40, charged with violation of the Sexual Offender Registration law, was sentenced to two years and one day at 35 percent confinement. Branson was given credit for jail time served from May 13 to July 30.

Anthony Martinez, 34, charged with violation of an Order of Protection and evading arrest, was sentenced to a concurrent split confinement of eight years TDOC supervised probation with six months confinement. Martinez was given credit for jail time served from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5, and from June 6 to July 30. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs beginning 30 days after release from custody.

Adam Jeffrey Young, 34, charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility, was sentenced to three years at 30 percent confinement. Young was given credit for jail time served from June 9 to July 30.

Randy Yeary, 43, charged with aggravated burglary and automobile burglary, was sentenced to six years TDOC supervised probation with 90 days confinement. Yeary was given credit for 75 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and is barred from any contact with his victim.