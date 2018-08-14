I don’t always feel like smiling. If the truth is told, sometimes I would rather weep. One day I was shopping and the cashier said, “I hope your day gets better.” His statement caught me off guard because I hadn’t said one word. Then, I realized the miserable expression on my face had spoken for me. That day I paused and asked myself some hard questions.

Is your life really as bad as you are perceiving it to be?

Do you want to give others a glimpse of your problems or your God?

Our smile is a gift from God. It offers kindness, love, understanding and even a little hope to those who experience it. Someone told me once that when I smile, others get a little glimpse of my soul. And that is what I want to radiate out into the world. The world has enough negative energy. It doesn’t need me to add to it.

What I want to reflect is God’s amazing love. I want people to see the person underneath it all. While I may be struggling in my flesh, all is well with my soul. We don’t know what anyone else is going through and how badly they may need a little kindness in their day. It is such a simple gesture, and yet it can yield big results.

Every day before I leave my home, I ask God to use me to help others and to reflect Him. I try my best to smile at everyone that I see each day. Most smile back at me, and it fuels my day with positive energy. I even smile before I answer the phone at work, in the hopes that my smile with reflect in my voice. And the first person it helps each day is me.

If I’m struggling, then I start listing my blessings. Within a few minutes, my mood will totally shift. It’s hard to experience sadness and gratitude at the same time. So, today I urge you to try it as well. Smile at everyone. Then, let me know how it makes you feel.

Hebrews 13:1-2 (KJV)

13 Let brotherly love continue.

2 Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.