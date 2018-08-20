Grandparents, caregivers ‘Evening Out’

The “Stand in the Gap Coalition” (SIGCO) will be hosting an “Evening Out” in the tri-state area for grandparents and responsible caregivers (GPRC) with various local area churches.

Due to the drug epidemic, you may not be surprised to learn that a large percentage of youth in our tri-state region are being cared for and reared by people other than their parents.

We are blessed to have people in our community who are “Standing in the Gap” for these children.

SIGCO along with and through local Churches want to help grandparents and caregivers have an evening out the second Saturday evening of each month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

We will plan to communicate the locations three months in advance in the area happenings/calendar events of the newspapers and around the local areas of the host church so that caregivers can make advance plans to have an “evening out”.” This will provide them with a place free of charge where they can leave their children in a safe environment where their child will be cared for by responsible members of the host church and staff of SIGCO.

The children will be provided a meal and activities according to the age of the child while at the host church. An information/contact sheet will be required to be filled out upon arrival before leaving child or children, and a few days notification would be appreciated in order to prepare for the amount/age of children to be expected.

Below is the schedule for the first three months with address and contact information of the host church and which particular month and day they will be hosting. If possible, please contact the hosting church or SIGCO at least 3 days in advance with information on number, age of child, and children you will be bringing. Please plan to arrive at least 15 minutes early to fill out contact/child information sheet.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and close by 9:30 p.m. The host locations will be communicated locally and posted in the area happenings/calendar events of our local papers in three month intervals.

Sept. 8 — 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

New Beginnings Baptist Church

2305 TN-63

Cumberland Gap TN 37724

Phone: 423-869-7378

Oct. 12 — 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Ewing Church of Brethren

1357 Frog Level Rd.

Ewing, VA 24248

Phone: 276-445-4774

Nov. 10 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

River View Baptist Church

219 Powell River Rd.

Harrogate, TN 37752

Phone: 865-585-3344

If you would like more information regarding The Grandparents/Responsible Caregiver “Evening Out” or how you can “Stand in the Gap,” please contact us at 423-300-1302.