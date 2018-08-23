Photo gallery: CMS Bulldogs versus Eagleton Royals

The Claiborne Middle School Bulldogs struggled to get enough players to field a team but at kickoff of the first game, August 23, they had about 40 players and were ready for some action. The game didn’t go as planned as they fell 29-6 at Eagleton but they gained lots of great playing time against a good opponent. Here are a few photos from the Bulldogs first action of 2018. Please enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.