Area Happenings

Concert and Swing Band Musicians

We’re putting the band back together! Now is the time to pick up your instrument, dust off those drum sticks and bring back the memories of High School and College band. LMU Concert & Jazz/Swing bands are looking for musicians to participate in weekly rehearsals beginning this week. All instruments and parts need filling. Concert band begins Tuesday August 28 at 6pm and Jazz/Swing band starts Thursday August 30 at 6pm in Avery Hall on LMU’s campus. Rehearsals last approximately 2 hours. More details will be provided at rehearsal. For more info, contact Jeff Mews at 423-526-5599. See you there!

Davis Creek Primitive Church Fundraiser

The Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser and Silent Auction will benefit the ongoing restoration of the historic church. Find out how your family is related to past and present members. Copies of the Church Member Book will be available for purchase. Bluegrass music will be provided. Bring your musical instruments and join in. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, which include the purchase of a dinner and voting privileges. Event occurs Oct. 6, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Emergency Communications District

The Claiborne County Emergency Communications District will meet in regular session on August 29, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at the Claiborne County Justice Center Training Room.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Available

The East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) is currently taking appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for residents of Claiborne County. These appointments are for the new fiscal year July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. To schedule an appointment, call ETHRA’s Energy Line at 1-844-309-0416. Applications will be taken at the ETHRA office located at 1720 Church St. Suite 2, Tazewell.

Beginner Line Dance Class at the Broken Spur Dance Club

It’s time for our Beginner Line Dance Class at the Broken Spur Dance Club. Come on out and learn to line dance and have some wonderful fun and great exercise. 5-week class starts on Aug. 2 and goes through Aug. 30 on Thursday Nights 6:30-8:00 p.m. We also offer Zumba and Kickboxing classes. Contact us at 423-489-9829 for more information. The Club is located at 335 Fulkerson Street, Tazewell, TN on the top floor of the American Legion Building, below SMMS. Find us on Facebook and YouTube. All ages welcomed. Classes are $5 each or $20 for the five weeks.

The 22nd annual Hatfield/Sutton Reunion

The 22nd annual Hatfield/Sutton Reunion will be on Sunday Sept.2nd, 2018 in Berkau picnic park, (Pennlyn Ave) in Cumberland Gap Tenn. Please bring a covered dish to share with everyone. Bring drinks for your own family. Bring lawn chairs, please if you can. Come as early as 10AM till ?? Lunch will start about 1 p.m. Bring old pictures & any family info you want to share. There will be a copier there. This reunion also includes surnames; Cowan, Blaylock, Brooks, Snavley, Longworth, Yeary, Dean, Maples & others. For more info, call or email Jeanie Vaughn, 770-943-4974, jrevelle@bellsouth.net or P.O. Box 1972 Hiram, Ga 30141 or Evelyn Miracle 423-489-2590

Bee Friends

Honey bees are often mentioned in news segments, but it’s hard to know the whole picture in Tennessee. Tennessee State Apiarist Mike Studer will be talking and answering questions about the state of bees here and now at the next meeting of BEE FRIENDS on Thursday, September 6 at 6:30 at Walter State in New Tazewell. He will tell us about what he has seen throughout the State during the past year, current issues and problems of beekeepers, and new approaches he has seen undertaken. He is also very available to answer all questions. Anyone interesting, beekeeper or not, are invited to join us. Please call Jay at 423-268-4785 with any questions. Free coffee and dessert is available.

Highland View Grade School Reunion

Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Pine Hill Church fellowship hall. Come out and enjoy food and old friends.

Grandparents/CareGiver “Evening Out”

The “Stand in the Gap Coalition” A 501 (c)3 (SIGCO) will be Hosting an “ Evening Out” in the Tri-state area for Grand Parents and Responsible Caregivers (GPRC) with various local area Churches. If possible please contact the hosting Church or SIGCO at least 3 days in advance with information on number/age of child/children you will be bringing . Please plan to arrive at least 15 min. early to fill out contact/child information sheet. Doors will open at 4:30 PM and close by 9:30 PM. The first event will be on Sept. 8 – 5pm-9pm at New Beginnings Baptist Church, 2305 TN-63 Cumberland Gap TN 37724 PH- 423-869-7378.

Howard’s Quarter School Reunion

The annual reunion for Howard’s Quarter School (also known as Red Hill School) of Claiborne County, TN will be Sunday, September 9, 2018 (2nd Sunday in Sept.) at the Fire Dept. Building, which is near the old school location, beginning at 1:00p.m.-?? with lunch at 1:30. Please bring a covered dish to share, with drinks for your family. Bring lawn chairs and photos or other memorabilia to share with others. For more info, call J.C./Mollie Waddell, 423-587-3402 or Margaret (Seals) Bull, 423-626-3075 or Bill J. Barnard, 423-626-5550. All former & present residents of the community are also invited to attend this reunion.

5th Annual Dinner with the Doctor

Presented by Dr. Lester Haag, Preventive Lifestyle Educator. “N.E.W.S.T.A.R.T” Nutrition, Exercise, Water, Sunshine, Temperance, Air, Rest, Trust in God. Come enjoy a healthy mean & learn how lifestyle choices can greatly reduce your risk of becoming ill. FREE Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Dinner at 6PM, Lecture at 7PM. At the Claiborne County Senior Citizens Center, 180 Jaycee Lane, Tazewell, TN, 37879. For more info and to register, call 423-973-4398 or email DVD.Lehrman@gmail.com to insure you get a free meal ticket.

ECD Board Meeting

The next scheduled ECD Board Meeting is Friday, Sept. 14 at noon at Pizza Inn.

COMMODITIES

ETHRA Community Action Agency will distribute USDA Commodities for Claiborne County on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at the Tri-State Growers (Farmers Market), Tazewell, 8A.M. to 1P.M. or until food is gone. You will need a commodity card to pick up commodities; the current commodity cards are ORANGE. Call the office at 423-973-3669, extension 5304, 5305 and 5313 to make sure staff is available to take commodity applications if you don’t have a card. No applications will be taken at the Friday distribution. The ETHRA staff will be working out of the office during the week of the commodity distribution and may not be available for applications. We will be at the distribution site during the above hours or until the food supply is gone. Tazewell Distribution will be FRIDAY only. Please bring a box or bag.

Open house at the Historic Speedwell Academy

Sunday September 16th from 1:00-5:00. Located on Academy Lane in Speedwell. Refreshments will be served. Come and experience some local heritage.

3rd annual Clays for Children Sporting Tournament

To be held Sept. 28 at Chilhowee Sportsman’s Club, 7601 Old Railroad Bed Rd. in Maryville. First flight registration and breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Door prizes and live auction begins at 12:30 p.m. All shooters must bring their own eye and ear protection, shotguns and cartridges (2 and 3/4 inch shells with 7 1/2, 8 or 9 shot only). This is a 100 shot competition in teams of four. Entry fee is $125 per shooter, which includes breakfast and lunch. Participation in this event ensures that services and education via the Children’s Centers in Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott and Union Counties will continue. For more information, call 423-626-8002.

1st Annual Mountain Remedies

Presented by Walt Cross Preventive Lifestyle Educator, he will explore the outcomes of natural remedies. By following the 8 laws of health (Nutrition, Exercise, Water, Sunshine, Temperance, Air, Rest, and Trust in God) we will see how different natural foods can improve and even fix certain illnesses. Learn about the various things that can compromise our immune systems so we can avoid getting sick. FREE Thursday, October 4, 2018, 6PM at the Claiborne County Senior Citizens Center, 180 Jaycee Lane, Tazewell, TN 37879. For more info and to register, call 423-973-4398 or email DVD.Lehrman@gmail.com

Honorably & medically discharged veterans

The Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard is looking for your participation to honor Veterans whose families wish to have full military honors at their gravesite. If you would like further information, or be part of this great organization, please contact Howard Miller, Commander, 865-497-3161 or Gary Hansard, Adjutant, 423-626-4550. Just like “back in the day” when you actively served, all uniforms are furnished.

Computer Classes

The Claiborne Public Library is offering free computer classes for beginners. Participants will learn how to use email, Facebook, Microsoft Word, TEL and R.E.A.D.S. programs and will become familiar with common computer terms and features. The classes last six weeks and will be held each Wednesday, from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, or to register, call 423-626-5414.

DAV Meetings

Disabled American Veterans meet on the first Tuesday of every month. The meetings are held at 7 p.m. at 1703 Main St. Tazewell (directly next door to the Claiborne Progress office). All vets are welcome. Also, find us on Facebook.

American Legion Post #109

All veterans are invited to attend monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. Activities begin at 6 p.m. with a meal. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at 335 Fulkerson Street in Tazewell.

Cumberland Gap Meetings

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Board of Mayor and Alderman will be held the first Monday evening of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The Cumberland Gap Beer Board meeting will follow. The public is invited to attend.

At least one week before the regular scheduled meeting the board holds a planning meeting to review and finalize the agenda. Those meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are usually held the Monday before the regular scheduled meeting. The public is invited to attend.

The regular quarterly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will be held the last Monday in February, May, August and November at 5:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Planning Commission will be held the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Historical Zoning Commission will be held the first Tuesday (following the first Monday) of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

Narcotics Anonymous

There is a Narcotics Anonymous meeting each Thursday at 8 p.m., located at 1501 Tazewell Rd., Tazewell, behind Hardee’s.

NA meetings are also held every Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky. For more information call 606-670-4356.

Family Support

Do you or someone you know living in Claiborne County have a severe intellectual and/or physical disability? There may be public assistance available for their special needs. Call Greene County Skills, Inc. at 423-798-7137 or 7144 and ask Karin or Teresa about the Family Support Program. Family Support is a Tennessee state-funded program geared to serve individuals of all ages who are currently not enrolled in a Tennessee medical waiver program. Family Support may be able to help with respite or homemaker services, minor home or vehicle modifications, specialized equipment and more. We also serve individuals with disabilities in Greene, Hamblen, Union and Grainger counties.

Child and Adult Care Food Program

Cumberland Mountain Industries has announced participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible adults served at CMI, located at 1214 Cedar Fork Rd., Tazewell. For more information contact CMI at 423-626-6757.

Adult High School

Need a high school diploma? The Claiborne County Adult High School is now offering free classes. There is flexible scheduling offered to accommodate working adults. “The tassel is worth the hassle” – with a diploma, you can earn higher wages, have better job opportunities, can attend college, enter technical school and have careers in the military. For more information call 423-626-8222.

Free Drug Testing Kits

The Stand in the Gap coalition (SIGCO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization and is providing free saliva based drug testing kits with instructions. They are called “give me a reason” (GMAR) kits. Anyone with questions about or needing to obtain GMAR kits or information regarding addiction treatment or anyone interested in getting involved with SIGCO or volunteering in the office, with the jail ministry or in any other area of SIGCO can call the Stand in the Gap office, located at 502 Pennlyn Ave. in Cumberland Gap, at 423-300-1302. Leave a message with contact information and someone will return the call. You may also email standntgap@gmail.com or mail P.O. Box 539, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724.

City of Harrogate Meetings

The following meetings are held at Harrogate City Hall, 138 Harrogate Crossing: Board of Mayor and Aldermen – fourth Monday each month at 6 p.m.; Work Sessions – each month on the Tuesday prior to the BMA meetings, at 6 p.m.; Parks and Recreation Committee – second Monday of the month at 6 p.m., on an as-needed basis; Planning Commission – second Monday each month at 6:30 p.m. The Book Station Committee meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Harrogate Book Station, 310 Bristol Road. All meetings are open to the public.

Cumberland Gap Meetings

The regular monthly meetings for the Cumberland Gap Historical Zoning Commission will be held the first Tuesday (following the first Monday) of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Cumberland Gap Planning Commission will be held the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town, 330 Colwyn Street Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Board of Mayor and Alderman will be held the first Monday evening of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The Cumberland Gap Beer Board meeting follows the board meeting each month. At least one week before the regular scheduled meeting the board meets in a study session to review and finalize the agenda. That meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is usually held the Monday before the regular scheduled meeting. Both meetings are open to the public.

Greene County Skills

Greene County Skills, Inc. is seeking individuals in Tennessee that have developmental or physical disability. Tennessee has a grant program offering assistance. For more information, call Greene County Skills, Inc. at 423-798-7137, ask for Karin Hagenburger or 423-798-7144 Teresa Crawford, Family Support Coordinator.

Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project

Outreach workers Tommy Brooks and Erin Haverland will be available to assist eligible veterans with enrollment in HVRP. The Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project helps veterans find secure employment through case management, job training, and referrals and links with other local service providers. Outreach workers can arrange visits with veterans in outlying areas who are unable to travel to the program office.Veterans Can Help is located at 511 Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Phone: 865-524-3926. In Knoxville, call 865-546-4813 for more information.

Town of New Tazewell Meetings

The Town of New Tazewell board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are conducted at New Tazewell City Hall at 413 First Avenue, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen workshops are held one hour prior to the regular meeting. The Planning Commission meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.

Town of Tazewell Meetings

The board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of Tazewell are conducted at Tazewell City Hall at 1830 Main Street, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The BMA Workshops are on Wednesday, prior to the scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. as needed. The Planning Commission Meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.