Claiborne County Fair ready for fun

The 2018 Claiborne County Fair made its final preparations Sunday for the Aug. 27 opening. The midway was being assembled and the exhibits being brought in. The produce made a strong come back, and the photos and crafts were plentiful as well. During the week there will be plenty to do including the 2018 Fairest of the Fair Pageant, live bands, bingo, sheep show, beef show, dairy show, 4-H poultry show and auction, tractor and lawnmower pulls, demolition derbies and more.