CMS Bulldogs fall to Eagleton

Only a few weeks ago, the Claiborne Middle School Football program was on the verge of not being able to field a team. After a social media blitz and the coaches going back to the schools, they became a team of around 40 players. The Bulldogs were off last Thursday and used the extra time for added practice but finally, Aug. 23, they loaded the bus and traveled to Eagleton.

The Bulldogs defense played well during the first half, but the offense fumbled the ball giving the Royals a short field. After scoring, they missed the conversion attempt and led 6-0 after one quarter of play. The Bulldogs fumbled the ball in the end zone to start the second period, and the Royals picked it up scoring their second TD of the game. After the conversion was good, they led 14-0.

The Bulldogs could not get anything going on offense and faced a punting down at the 5:08 mark. The Royals scored again at 4:03, and the conversion was good despite a hold on the outside not called by the officials. The Eagleton coaches saw it and were preparing for it to be flagged. The score was now 22-0.

The Bulldogs had a good gain on first down on their next possession but went three and out, but it didn’t hurt them as Eagleton fumbled the ball back. There was no other scoring in the first half making it 22-0 Royals.

The Bulldogs were on offense to start the second half but despite gaining yards via the run game had to punt. The Bulldogs defense kept playing hard and forced a Royals punt, but the offense needed to do their part and Josef Buis escaped and gave the Bulldogs a run of over 55 yards for the score but the conversion failed, 22-6. The time ran out in the third quarter with a 22-6 score.

At 4:35, the Royals scored their first and only second half TD. They added a point after to lead 29-6. The teams never found the end zone again and the final score was 29-6. It was a struggle for a very young Bulldogs team, but they found an explosive running back and some good things to focus on while seeing lots to improve on.

Coach Dalton Lee said this, “I think the team came in thinking that they would just roll into the game and be the aggressor, but when they saw Eagleton give it back to them, they were shocked. By the time they realized this, it was too late. I’m proud of the defense especially in the second half, and a positive thing we saw is that we can run the ball with some good running backs.”

The Bulldogs have an empty schedule next Thursday, and that will be needed time to heal from a couple nicks and scrapes.