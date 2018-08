Day two of the 2018 Claiborne County Fair featured the 4-H Junior Sheep Show, lawn mower pull and the 2018 Fairest of the Fair Pageant. Enclosed are just a few photos from the activities including the crowning of Miss Fairest of the Fair, Ruthie Tolliver, plus the winners in each age group. Enjoy the photos and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.