Sexton hears criminal plea agreements

Judge Shayne Sexton heard several plea agreements recently during sessions in Claiborne Criminal Court.

William Russell Campbell, 48, charged with one count each of aggravated burglary and theft of property under $60,000, was sentenced to a concurrent six years at 35 percent confinement. Campbell was given credit for 91 days of jail time already served. He must pay $2,000 in restitution to his victim upon release to parole. Campbell is barred from any contact with his victims and must stay at least 1,000 feet away from their property.

Doyle Goins, 35, charged with automobile burglary, was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with 60 days confinement. Goins was given credit for jail time served from May 18 to July 13. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and $500 in restitution to his victim. Restitution must be paid first. Goins is barred from any contact with his victim and must stay at least 1,000 feet away.

Rodney Parker, 46, charged with five counts of burglary and one count of tampering with evidence, was sentenced to four years at 30 percent confinement. As a condition of his sentence, Parker must agree to testify truthfully in his codefendant’s case. This case runs consecutively to the case Goins is currently serving.

Martin Dale Estep, 36, charged with aggravated criminal trespassing and vandalism under $1,000, was sentenced to two years ETHRA supervised probation. Estep must pay at least $50 per month in court costs and undergo a mental health assessment while in custody. He must also establish residency prior to release. Estep is barred from any contact with one victim and any unlawful contact with his second victim.

Tracy Leach, 31, charged with one count each of criminal impersonation and theft under $500, was sentenced to six months at 75 percent confinement on the criminal impersonation charge. The theft charge is dismissed. Leach was given credit for 37 days of jail time already served. This case runs consecutively to one in General Sessions Court.

Angela Drinnon, 36, charged with one count each theft under $1,000 and conspiracy to commit theft under $1,000, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Drinnon must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. She is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant.

Brandon Graves, 45, charged with attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility, was sentenced to two years TDOC supervised probation. Graves was given credit for jail time previously served since Feb. 15. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines including one for $750.

Jeffery Scott Sutton, 29, was sentenced under three separate cases to a concurrent 10 years of Community Corrections with one year confinement. His total charges in the three cases are two counts of possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, two counts simple possession of marijuana and one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft over $500. Sutton must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. He must pay $1,000 in restitution to one of his victims. The split confinement may be suspended upon the acceptance into and successful completion of the 8th Judicial District Drug Court.

Patricia Collins, 48, charged with one count each possession of a schedule III drugs with the intent to sell and driving on a suspended license (second offense), was sentenced to three years of TDOC supervised probation. Collins must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines, which includes a $2,000 fine. She is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant.