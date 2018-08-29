Photo gallery: CC Fair Day 3

Day three of the Claiborne County Fair featured the 4-H Chick Chain, Poultry Show and Auction. The Grand Champion was Brooke Scott and the Reserve Champion was Daisy Brooks. It was a record setting auction with the Grand Champion pen containing three birds fetching over $200. Following that the fair tried a new event that brought people off the midway rides into the motor sport arena. The ATV and side by side drag racing was fast and a hit with the crowd. Here are a few photos from day three, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.