Claiborne Grand Jury returns indictments

The Claiborne Grand Jury indicted several individuals during its latest session, including Johnathan Basil Branch, 22, on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of felony evading arrest. These charges allegedly occurred during an incident on Feb. 15.

A true bill was returned on Kenneth Ray Porter, 71, who was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault during an incident allegedly occurring on April 17.

Adam Parkey, 33, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault stemming from an incident allegedly occurring on July 11.

The grand jury indicted Chad James Dean McDaniel, 34, on one count of aggravated assault allegedly occurring on Jan. 18.

Two separate true bills were returned on Douglas Adam Vanover, 28, who was indicted on the first one for aggravated domestic assault allegedly occurring on June 25. The second bill charges Vanover with one count each of coercion of a witness, retaliation for past action and possession of drug paraphernalia during an incident allegedly occurring on June 26.

Andy Tabor, 44, was indicted on one count of assault during an incident allegedly occurring on July 28, 2017.

The grand jury indicted Michael Gilbert, 32, on one count each of arson and resisting arrest during an incident allegedly occurring on May 21.

A true bill was returned on Lucas Alan Brooks, 27, and Stacy Dwayne Patterson, 38, who were indicted on three counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated burglary during an incident allegedly occurring on Dec. 23.

Dakota L. Sweat, 20, was indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, vandalism up to $60,000 and theft over $1,000 during an incident allegedly occurring on April 1.

The grand jury indicted Daniel Eugene Cox, 51, on one count each of aggravated robbery and escape during two separate incidents allegedly occurring on March 11 and March 14.

A true bill was returned on Danny Lee Sizelove, 24, who was indicted on one count each of burglary and theft over $2,500 during an incident allegedly occurring on March 29.

Jerry Allen Fortner, 34, was indicted on two separate true bills. The first was for driving under the influence during an incident allegedly occurring on March 2. The second bill was for resisting arrest during an incident allegedly occurring on March 12.

The grand jury indicted Sherry Lynn Smith-Edds, 44, on one count of driving under the influence during an incident allegedly occurring on Nov. 10.

A true bill was returned on Richard Neal, 32, and Lucinda R. Gordon, 41, who were indicted on one count each of possession of a schedule II, a schedule III, a schedule IV and a schedule VI controlled substance. Gordon was additionally indicted on one count of introduction of contraband into a penal facility. These incidents allegedly occurred on Jan. 11.

George C. Brown, 60, and Sytanya D. Fells, 54, were indicted on one true bill for one count of theft over $1,000. The incident allegedly occurred on May 14.

The grand jury indicted Dixie Hatfield, 25, on one count of escape during an incident allegedly occurring on Feb. 9.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. It does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant sending the case to trial.