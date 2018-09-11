2018 Claiborne County Fair sets records

The Claiborne County Fair Association began its 2018 fair Aug. 27 with senior night along with gospel and Bluegrass music. Up at the livestock barn, the junior dairy show was featured and the exhibit area was opened up for viewing. The fair barn was filled with vendors and, of course, the ever so popular Bingo was being played.

Forever Young Amusements once again provided the midway and carnival games.

The second day of the fair featured the Fairest of the Fair Pageant, Junior Sheep Show and the lawnmower pull. The winners of the pageant were Skylar Rose Slezak (0-18 months), Malorie Mae Gibson (19-35 months), Isabel Kate Baker (3-4 year), Halle Smith (7-9 year), Destinie Upton (10-12 year), Bayli Alley (13-15 year) and the 2018 Claiborne County Fairest of the Fair was Ruthie Tolliver (16-21 year).

Day three was a good one especially for the 4-H Chick Chain Poultry Show and Auction. Although Brooke Scott had the Grand Champion birds, it was the Reserve Champion pen belonging to Daisy Brooks that set the record. Her pen fell to the hammer of the auctioneer at $210. The earnings will jump start next year’s 4-H Chick Chain financially.

Day four began with a blackout for a few moments in the exhibition barn while at the livestock barn the fair visitors were watching the beef show. Final preparations were being made to the demolition derby pit, and soon after the event began. Up first was the power wheel derby and everyone was winners. Up next was the four-cylinder derby, and it was filled with hard hits and even a car climbing out of the pit and rejoining the action seconds later. The winners were Taylor Farrow in the V-8’s and Matt Owens in the Four-Cylinders.

Friday night featured the antique and modified tractor pull, and Saturday night featured the fast modified tractors and trucks.

Saturday night was also one of if not the biggest nights in fair history as nearly 6,000 people were in attendance. The entire week broke records making the 2018 fair the largest in history, according to Claiborne County Fair President Ron Seals.

“The support we had this year was unbelievable. The entire fair association and all the Jaycees worked so very hard to give the community a great fair. The midway was excellent, and they went far beyond the call of duty especially Saturday night when they kept the rides running until midnight.”

Seals continued, “I want to thank each and every one that attended, provided exhibits, vendors and all the hard work of anyone that helped make the fair the huge success it was.”

Ron Seals and the fair association are already planning for the 2019 Claiborne County Fair.