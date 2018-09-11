Cumberland Mountain Industries participates in food program

Cumberland Mountain Industries, Inc. announces participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible children and adults without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. The serving site is at 1214 Cedar Fork Road, Tazewell, Tennessee 37879.

The program runs from July 1 through June 30, 2019.

Below are the USDA Income Eligibility Guidelines for the program:

Free — 130 percent

Household Size Annual Monthly Twice per month Every two weeks Weekly 1 15,782 1,316 658 607 304 2 21,398 1,784 892 823 412 3 27,014 2,252 1,126 1,039 520 4 32,630 2,720 1,360 1,255 628 5 38,246 3,188 1,594 1,471 736 6 43,862 3,656 1,828 1,687 844 7 49,478 4,124 2,062 1,903 952 8 55,094 4,592 2,296 2,119 1,060 For each additional family member, add 5,616 468 234 216 108

Reduced — 185 percent

Household Size Annual Monthly Twice per month Every two weeks Weekly 1 22,459 1,872 936 864 432 2 30,451 2,538 1,269 1,172 586 3 38,443 3,204 1,602 1,479 740 4 46,435 3,870 1,935 1,786 893 5 54,427 4,536 2,268 2,094 1,047 6 62,419 5,202 2,601 2,401 1,201 7 70,411 5,868 2,934 2,709 1,355 8 78,403 6,534 3,267 3,016 1,508 For each additional family member, add 7,992 666 333 308 154

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.