East Tennessee Human Resource Agency announces participation in food program

The East Tennessee Human Resource Agency announces participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible children and adults without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

Below are the sites the program will be available:

• Alpha School, 910 Alpha Drive, Tazewell;

• Claiborne County High School, 815, Davis Drive, New Tazewell;

• Cumberland Gap High School, 661 Old Jacksboro Pike, Cumberland Gap;

• Ellen Myers Elementary, 275 Nettleton Road, Harrogate;

• Forge Ridge, 160 Hill Road, Harrogate;

• H.Y. Livesay, 475 Hwy. 63, Harrogate;

• Midway Elementary, 4411 Clouds Road, New Tazewell;

• Powell Valley Elementary, 255 Powell Valley School Lane, Speedwell;

• Soldier’s Memorial Middle School, 1510 Legion Street, Tazewell;

• Springdale Elementary, 1915 Hwy. 25E, South Tazewell;

• TNT Elementary, 501 Davis Drive, Tazewell;

• Kiddleland FDCH, 212 Cedar Fork Road, Tazewell;

• Granny Jo’s, 713 Fan Street, Tazewell;

• Marjorie Williams, 516 Lisa Drive, New Tazewell.

Below are the USDA Income Eligibility Guidelines for the program:

Free — 130 percent

Household Size Annual Monthly Twice per month Every two weeks Weekly 1 15,782 1,316 658 607 304 2 21,398 1,784 892 823 412 3 27,014 2,252 1,126 1,039 520 4 32,630 2,720 1,360 1,255 628 5 38,246 3,188 1,594 1,471 736 6 43,862 3,656 1,828 1,687 844 7 49,478 4,124 2,062 1,903 952 8 55,094 4,592 2,296 2,119 1,060 For each additional family member, add 5,616 468 234 216 108

Reduced — 185 percent