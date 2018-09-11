Estep handles plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep handled several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

Buddy D. Runions, 63, was charged with two counts of assault and one count each of resisting arrest and public intoxication. Runions was granted a one year deferred judgment and sentenced to two years ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. He was given credit for six days of jail time already served. Runions must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fees.

Dustin McDonald, 27, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with ten days confinement. McDonald must pay at least $50 per month in court costs and fines and is barred from any unlawful contact with his victim.

Kenneth Blakenblicker, 40, was charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, evading arrest and violation of the financial responsibility law. Blakenblicker was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with ten days confinement. He was given credit for ten days of jail time already served. Blakenblicker must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Benjamin T. Evans, 27, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation with two days confinement. As a condition of his probationary status, Evans was ordered to pay all court costs in full the day of his hearing. His driver’s license is revoked for one year.

James Henry Downing V, 38, charged with possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Downing was given credit for any jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fees.

Robert A. Inman, 32, charged with possession of a schedule V drugs and driving on a suspended license, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with ten days confinement. Inman was given credit for ten days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fees.

Shawn Curtis New, 36, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. New must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. New is eligible for unsupervised probation, once found fully compliant.

Brandy Sue Slover, 39, charged with falsifying a drug screening, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 60 days confinement. Slover was given credit for seven days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Robert L. Cutshaw, 59, charged with indecent exposure, was sentenced to six months unsupervised probation. As a condition of his probationary status, Cutshaw was ordered to pay all court costs and fees the day of his hearing.

Patricia Roberts, 56, charged with indecent exposure, was sentenced to six months unsupervised probation. As a condition of her probationary status, Roberts was ordered to pay all court costs and fees the day of her hearing.