Free admission day at Lincoln Museum

The Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum (ALLM), on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University (LMU), will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on September 22 as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s 14th annual Museum Day.

Museum Day is a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at all Washington, DC based Smithsonian Institution museums. It represents a nationwide commitment to access, equity and inclusion. Over 250,000 people downloaded tickets for last year’s event, and Museum Day 2018 is expected to attract more museumgoers than ever before.

The theme of this year’s Museum Day is Women Making History, honoring women in society who are trailblazers in the arts, sciences, innovation and culture and emboldening others to be pioneers as well. The ALLM will highlight the exceptional women’s stories found in its own collection, from that of First Lady Mary Lincoln, to Union nurse Julia Wheelock, whose Civil War diary can be found in the collection. Additionally, on the hour throughout the day, the ALLM will show the Smithsonian Documentary “First Ladies Revealed: Times of War,” which takes a close look at Mary Lincoln, Eleanor Roosevelt and Laura Bush.

“Museum Day is a great opportunity to bring the Smithsonian experience to Claiborne County,” said Natalie Sweet, Museum Program Coordinator. “From showing off our new exhibit, Log Walls to Marble Halls, to allowing guests the chance to learn more about the extraordinary women who also participated in the Civil War, it’s a chance to highlight new and unique items within our collection.”

Museum Day tickets are now available to download at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues on September 22. One ticket is permitted per email address. A list of participating museums can be found at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay/Search.

The Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum is located on the historic campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. Housing one of the top five Lincoln and Civil War private collections in the world, the Museum is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information about this and other programs at the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum, call 423-869-6235.