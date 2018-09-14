LMU-Caylor Nursing to host info sessions

The Caylor School of Nursing (CSON) at Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) will host a Nursing Information Session for prospective applicants on Tuesday, September 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the LMU-Cedar Bluff extended learning site, located at 421 Park 40 N. Blvd. in Knoxville.

Pre-registration is not required, and interested persons may drop in any time throughout the session. Presentations will be given every hour on the hour, and time is available for one-on-one advising sessions. Information about all of the programs offered at the CSON including the Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) will be presented. Applications for the program will be accepted during the information sessions. For more information please call 800-325-0900, ext. 6324 or email sherry.pearman@LMUnet.edu.

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423-869-6280 or e-mail at admissions@LMUnet.edu.