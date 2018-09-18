EOC ready to help with FAFSA

The Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) is ready to help all comers with their FAFSA Financial Aid for the upcoming Fall, Spring and Summer semesters. Now is the time to apply for institutional state, federal, TN Promise, TN Reconnect and potential lottery scholarship money. Some of these grants are first come, first serve.

FAFSA requires information from your 2017 tax returns. If you did not file, bring all proof of income including child support paid/received, social security, SSI, W2 statements, VA benefits and any other income or benefit you may have received in 2017.

The Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority Educational Opportunity Center program is a grant-funded program from the U. S. Department of Education. The Educational Opportunity Center provides assistance with the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), college or vocational school admissions, financial literacy information, scholarship search, career guidance and test preparation. Its goal is to increase the number of adult participants who enroll in post-secondary education, whether in college or vocational school.

Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority’s Educational Opportunity Center currently serves Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Jefferson and Monroe counties. All services are free.

Please contact your local EOC counselor for an appointment today.

In Claiborne, Grainger and Hancock counties, call Brandy Greene at 423-748-4634.