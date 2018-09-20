Middle School Bulldogs fall to Red Devils

It was homecoming night for the 2018 Claiborne Middle School Bulldogs, September 20. The Bulldogs finally opened up on offense and scored their highest point total of the season at 18 but the Red Devils of Horace Maynard Middle School placed 56 on the board for the win. During the halftime homecoming celebration the 2018 Claiborne Middle School Homecoming Queen was named and the name announced was Kylie LeFevers.

With the loss, Claiborne had to hand over the sledgehammer trophy to the Red Devils. Here are a few photos, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.