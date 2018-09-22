Photo gallery: Panthers win thrilling overtime game against Pineville

September 21 was a day that many Panther fans will never forget. They saw Cumberland Gap get up 18-0 only to see the Mountain Lions of Pineville, Kentucky charge back and tie the game late and eventually force overtime. The Lions put six on the board in overtime but saw the Panthers tie it at 24. The Panthers decided to let the game rest on the foot of their kicker and he delivered by putting the ball through the uprights for the winning point after. The final score was 25-24. Here is a gallery from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.