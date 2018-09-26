LMU hosts pediatric fundraiser

The community is invited to attend the third annual Josh and Friends Fundraiser for Pediatric Patients on September 29, at the LMU-Cumberland Gap Convention Center. The event is hosted by students at Lincoln Memorial University-College of Veterinary Medicine (LMU-CVM) and sponsored by Middlesboro ARH Hospital.

The night kicks off with a meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and silent and live auctions at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit The Josh Project, an initiative started by the LMU-CVM chapter of the Student American Veterinary Medical Association (SAVMA).

The national organization Josh and Friends was formed to alleviate stress and provide comfort to children in the hospital, transforming anxious hospital stays into friendship-filled adventures to wellness. Every year, the LMU-CVM chapter of SAVMA holds a silent auction to raise money to purchase boxes from The Josh and Friends Foundation to be taken to local hospitals and given to children who are patients there. Each box includes a stuffed dog named “Josh” and a book that helps children during the uncomfortable parts of being in the hospital.

“This is a truly rewarding way for LMU and its students to come together with the community to raise money for a cause that will benefit the children of this area,” said Cortney Curtis, SAVMA representative and member of the LMU-CVM Class of 2020.

“The LMU veterinary students have done a tremendous job in fostering the human-animal bond through the Josh and Friends Project. The project strives to provide plush animal companionship to hospitalized children, helping to alleviate a stressful situation,” said LMU-CVM Executive Associate Dean Dr. John Dascanio. “The power of an animal connection, and the dedication to society by students, are evident through this program.”

Several local businesses have donated a wide array of baskets and auction items that will be up for bid. Tickets to the event are $30 and can be purchased online at: http://alumni.lmunet.edu/joshproject2018. If you have questions about the event, please contact Courtney Curtis at cortney.curtis@LMUnet.edu or Michelle Mendoza at michelle.mendoza@LMUnet.edu. Donations will be accepted as well.

