Area Happenings

Balloon Release

The staff of Amedisys Hospice warmly invite you and your family to a Balloon Release in Memory of patients served during the last year. The event will begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 29, inside the big pavillion at Harrogate City Park. RSVP your intentions by calling 423-587-9484 or 1-800-659-2633 to secure sufficient balloons.

Claiborne Health & Rehabilitation Center Homecoming

Is having its first homecoming event on Sept. 29 at 2 p.m., which includes a covered dish luncheon and other activities. Everyone welcome. If you or your church members would like to participate, call 423-526-2347.

Adoption Event at new dog park

Celebrate the grand opening of the Gibson Memorial Pet Cemeterey & Dog Park on Sept. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. located next to the Claiborne County Animal Shelter, 674 Ritchie Lewis Drive in New Tazewell. This event is open to the public and will include an adoption event, door prizes, free hot dogs, live music from Chris Muncey & the Narrow Way, a performance from the Broken Spur Dance Club and Zumba. Bring your lawn chair and your canine family to enjoy the new park. For more information, call 423-626-2686.

Lane Family Reunion

The families of Neal Lane, Belle Johnson Lane and Emma Collins Lane will be celebrating their reunion on Sept. 30 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Thorn Hill Community Center.

Claiborne Public Library

The popular Fall Booksale is set for Oct. 1-6 in the basement of the Library building. Hardbacks, audio books, puzzles, movies and music CDs are priced at $1 each. Magazines and paperbacks are just 10 cents each. Trade books can be bought for 50 cents each. Bibles are free. Monday-Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thurday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority

Let the Educational Opportunity Center help you. Now is the time to complete your Financial Aid (FAFSA) for the Fall 2019, Spring 2020, and Summer 2020 Semesters. Some grants are first-come, first-serve and they quickly, so I encourage you to complete your FAFSA as soon as possible. The FAFSA requires information from your 2017 income taxes. If you did not file a 2017 income tax, please bring all proof of income, such as child support paid/received, social security, SSI, W-2 statements, VA Benefits, and any other income or benefit you may have received in 2017.

The Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority Educational Opportunity Center program is a grant funded program from the U.S. Department of Education. The Educational Opportunity Center provides assistance with the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), college/vocational school admissions, financial literacy information, scholarship search, career guidance and test preparation. Our goal is to increase the number of adult participants who enroll in postsecondary education whether in college/ vocational school.

Still looking for concert & swing band musicians

We are putting the band back together! Now is the time to pick up your instrument, dust off those drum sticks and bring back the memories of High School and College band. LMU Concert & Jazz/Swing bands are looking for musicians to participate in weekly rehearsals beginning this week. All instruments and parts need filling. Concert band at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Jazz/Swing band at 7 p.m. on Thursdays in Avery Hall on LMU’s campus. Rehearsals last approximately 2 hours. More details will be provided at rehearsal. For more info, contact Jeff Mews at 423-526-5599. See you there!

Claiborne County Charter Commission

To meet Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m. inside the small courtroom of the Claiborne Courthouse. Use the back entrance to the building for access to the meeting. The public is encouraged to attend.

Organic Beekeeping at WSCC

Aaron Burns will speak at Walters State Community College – New Tazewell campus – at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. about Organic Beekeeping and will be available to answer questions. Free coffee and dessert will be provided. This is in conjunction with the regular monthly meeting of Bee Friends. For more information, call Jay at:-268-4785. The public is invited to attend.

SVFD Fundraiser

Oct. 6, beginning at 5 p.m. until the last piece of chicken is gone. Dinner will be held at station #1, located near the Commercial Bank. $10 each meal includes chicken, sides, dessert and drink. Come out and support your local fire department.

CCHS Class of 1973

Will celebrate its 45th reunion on Oct. 6, beginning at 4 p.m., at Shelly Belle’s Restaurant, located on the Powell River, 325 Carmony Lane in Tazewell. Contact Margaret McNeil Welch at 423-526-7040 for more information.

Davis Creek Primitive Church Fundraiser

The Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser and Silent Auction will benefit the ongoing restoration of the historic church. Find out how your family is related to past and present members. Copies of the Church Member Book will be available for purchase. Bluegrass music will be provided. Bring your musical instruments and join in. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, which include the purchase of a dinner and voting privileges. Event occurs Oct. 6, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

CCSWA Board

To hold its monthly meeting on Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. inside the large courtroom of the Claiborne Courthouse. The following monthly meeting will occur at 6 p.m. on Nov. 13, at the same location.

Kentucky Senior Games

There will be a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 to discuss bringing the Kentucky State Senior Games to Middlesboro. The meeting will be held at the Bell County Tourism Commission, located at 2215 W. Cumberland Avenue in Middlesboro. This meeting is open to the public.

Ramsey and Mullins Reunion

The event will occur on Oct. 14, beginning at noon, at Springdale School. Bring a covered dish and drink.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Available

The East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) is currently taking appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for residents of Claiborne County. These appointments are for the new fiscal year July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. To schedule an appointment, call ETHRA’s Energy Line at 1-844-309-0416. Applications will be taken at the ETHRA office located at 1720 Church St. Suite 2, Tazewell.

River View Baptist Church

Grandparents/CareGiver “Evening Out”

The “Stand in the Gap Coalition” A 501 (c)3 (SIGCO) will be Hosting an “ Evening Out” in the Tri-state area for Grand Parents and Responsible Caregivers (GPRC) with various local area Churches. If possible please contact the hosting Church or SIGCO at least 3 days in advance with information on number/age of child/children you will be bringing . Please plan to arrive at least 15 min. early to fill out contact/child information sheet. The next event is scheduled for Oct. 13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the River View Baptist Church on 219 Powell River Rd. in Harrogate. For more information, call 865-585-3344. The following event is scheduled for Nov. 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Ewing Church of the Brethren, 1357 Frog Level Rd. Contact 276-445-4774 for more information. If you would like more information about the Grandparents/Responsible CareGiver ‘Evening Out,’ or how you can ‘Stand in the Gap,’ call 423-300-1302.

3rd annual Clays for Children Sporting Tournament

To be held Sept. 28 at Chilhowee Sportsman’s Club, 7601 Old Railroad Bed Rd. in Maryville. First flight registration and breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Door prizes and live auction begins at 12:30 p.m. All shooters must bring their own eye and ear protection, shotguns and cartridges (2 and 3/4 inch shells with 7 1/2, 8 or 9 shot only). This is a 100 shot competition in teams of four. Entry fee is $125 per shooter, which includes breakfast and lunch. Participation in this event ensures that services and education via the Children’s Centers in Campbell, Claiborne, Fentress, Scott and Union Counties will continue. For more information, call 423-626-8002.

Bunch Family Reunion

Saturday, September 29, 11 am to 2 pm at Springdale Elementary School, 1915 US 25 E. Tazewell . Please bring a favorite dish to share.

1st Annual Mountain Remedies

Presented by Walt Cross Preventive Lifestyle Educator, he will explore the outcomes of natural remedies. By following the 8 laws of health (Nutrition, Exercise, Water, Sunshine, Temperance, Air, Rest, and Trust in God) we will see how different natural foods can improve and even fix certain illnesses. Learn about the various things that can compromise our immune systems so we can avoid getting sick. FREE Thursday, October 4, 2018, 6PM at the Claiborne County Senior Citizens Center, 180 Jaycee Lane, Tazewell, TN 37879. For more info and to register, call 423-973-4398 or email DVD.Lehrman@gmail.com

Honorably & medically discharged veterans

The Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard is looking for your participation to honor Veterans whose families wish to have full military honors at their gravesite. If you would like further information, or be part of this great organization, please contact Howard Miller, Commander, 865-497-3161 or Gary Hansard, Adjutant, 423-626-4550. Just like “back in the day” when you actively served, all uniforms are furnished.

Computer Classes

The Claiborne Public Library is offering free computer classes for beginners. Participants will learn how to use email, Facebook, Microsoft Word, TEL and R.E.A.D.S. programs and will become familiar with common computer terms and features. The classes last six weeks and will be held each Wednesday, from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, or to register, call 423-626-5414.

DAV Meetings

Disabled American Veterans meet on the first Tuesday of every month. The meetings are held at 7 p.m. at 1703 Main St. Tazewell (directly next door to the Claiborne Progress office). All vets are welcome. Also, find us on Facebook.

American Legion Post #109

All veterans are invited to attend monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. Activities begin at 6 p.m. with a meal. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at 335 Fulkerson Street in Tazewell.

Cumberland Gap Meetings

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Board of Mayor and Alderman will be held the first Monday evening of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The Cumberland Gap Beer Board meeting will follow. The public is invited to attend.

At least one week before the regular scheduled meeting the board holds a planning meeting to review and finalize the agenda. Those meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are usually held the Monday before the regular scheduled meeting. The public is invited to attend.

The regular quarterly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will be held the last Monday in February, May, August and November at 5:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Planning Commission will be held the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Historical Zoning Commission will be held the first Tuesday (following the first Monday) of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

Narcotics Anonymous

There is a Narcotics Anonymous meeting each Thursday at 8 p.m., located at 1501 Tazewell Rd., Tazewell, behind Hardee’s.

NA meetings are also held every Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky. For more information call 606-670-4356.

Family Support

Do you or someone you know living in Claiborne County have a severe intellectual and/or physical disability? There may be public assistance available for their special needs. Call Greene County Skills, Inc. at 423-798-7137 or 7144 and ask Karin or Teresa about the Family Support Program. Family Support is a Tennessee state-funded program geared to serve individuals of all ages who are currently not enrolled in a Tennessee medical waiver program. Family Support may be able to help with respite or homemaker services, minor home or vehicle modifications, specialized equipment and more. We also serve individuals with disabilities in Greene, Hamblen, Union and Grainger counties.

Child and Adult Care Food Program

Cumberland Mountain Industries has announced participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible adults served at CMI, located at 1214 Cedar Fork Rd., Tazewell. For more information contact CMI at 423-626-6757.

Adult High School

Need a high school diploma? The Claiborne County Adult High School is now offering free classes. There is flexible scheduling offered to accommodate working adults. “The tassel is worth the hassle” – with a diploma, you can earn higher wages, have better job opportunities, can attend college, enter technical school and have careers in the military. For more information call 423-626-8222.

Free Drug Testing Kits

The Stand in the Gap coalition (SIGCO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization and is providing free saliva based drug testing kits with instructions. They are called “give me a reason” (GMAR) kits. Anyone with questions about or needing to obtain GMAR kits or information regarding addiction treatment or anyone interested in getting involved with SIGCO or volunteering in the office, with the jail ministry or in any other area of SIGCO can call the Stand in the Gap office, located at 502 Pennlyn Ave. in Cumberland Gap, at 423-300-1302. Leave a message with contact information and someone will return the call. You may also email standntgap@gmail.com or mail P.O. Box 539, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724.

City of Harrogate Meetings

The following meetings are held at Harrogate City Hall, 138 Harrogate Crossing: Board of Mayor and Aldermen – fourth Monday each month at 6 p.m.; Work Sessions – each month on the Tuesday prior to the BMA meetings, at 6 p.m.; Parks and Recreation Committee – second Monday of the month at 6 p.m., on an as-needed basis; Planning Commission – second Monday each month at 6:30 p.m. The Book Station Committee meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Harrogate Book Station, 310 Bristol Road. All meetings are open to the public.

Cumberland Gap Meetings

The regular monthly meetings for the Cumberland Gap Historical Zoning Commission will be held the first Tuesday (following the first Monday) of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Cumberland Gap Planning Commission will be held the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town, 330 Colwyn Street Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Board of Mayor and Alderman will be held the first Monday evening of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The Cumberland Gap Beer Board meeting follows the board meeting each month. At least one week before the regular scheduled meeting the board meets in a study session to review and finalize the agenda. That meeting starts at 6 p.m. and is usually held the Monday before the regular scheduled meeting. Both meetings are open to the public.

Greene County Skills

Greene County Skills, Inc. is seeking individuals in Tennessee that have developmental or physical disability. Tennessee has a grant program offering assistance. For more information, call Greene County Skills, Inc. at 423-798-7137, ask for Karin Hagenburger or 423-798-7144 Teresa Crawford, Family Support Coordinator.

Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project

Outreach workers Tommy Brooks and Erin Haverland will be available to assist eligible veterans with enrollment in HVRP. The Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project helps veterans find secure employment through case management, job training, and referrals and links with other local service providers. Outreach workers can arrange visits with veterans in outlying areas who are unable to travel to the program office.Veterans Can Help is located at 511 Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Phone: 865-524-3926. In Knoxville, call 865-546-4813 for more information.

Town of New Tazewell Meetings

The Town of New Tazewell board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are conducted at New Tazewell City Hall at 413 First Avenue, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen workshops are held one hour prior to the regular meeting. The Planning Commission meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.

Town of Tazewell Meetings

The board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of Tazewell are conducted at Tazewell City Hall at 1830 Main Street, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The BMA Workshops are on Wednesday, prior to the scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. as needed. The Planning Commission Meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.