Photo gallery: CYFC versus Dandridge

The Claiborne Youth Football Conference hosted Dandridge September 29 but unfortunately the Bulldogs dropped all three games to the Broncos. The Bulldogs also hosted their fifth breast cancer awareness program with survivors joining hand in hand with players to celebrate those fighting and to remember the ones we have all lost over the years to cancer. For more on these games check out the website and in an upcoming print edition. Be watching for the October Breast Cancer Awareness special section featuring this event and more.