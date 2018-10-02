Crash results in one fatality

A two-vehicle crash during the morning hours of Oct. 2 resulted in a fatality near the Dogwood Heights community, located inside the city of Tazewell.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Myrtle C. Collett, 69, was traveling east on Jaynes Road when she failed to yield the right-of-way to ongoing traffic on U.S. Hwy 25E.

The Jeep SUV driven by Collett collided with the Nissan SUV driven by Brook D. Jones. The two vehicles made contact in the southbound lane of the highway.

The accident resulted in the death of Jones, 27. Collett was injured during the crash.

The THP teletype report states that, in his opinion, trooper Jason Maxey thinks safety restraints would have made a difference in the outcome of this incident.

It is unknown, at this time, whether alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. Tests were requested, according to the report.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol waited until next of kin could be notified before releasing any information to the public.

The issuing of citations and criminal charges are pending, at this time.

Tazewell officer Jason Pabon was first on scene. Police chief Jeremy Meyers was called by Pabon for assistance. Officer Andrew Sturgill was also on scene.