Photo gallery: CHS soccer versus Union County

The Claiborne High School Lady Bulldogs soccer team was trying to win their second ever district tournament game, October 8. The Lady Patriots of Union County withstood one final burst of energy from CHS to win the game 5-4 and move on to battle Gibbs. The Lady Bulldogs season ended but there is much to be proud of now and for the future of the program. Here are some photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.