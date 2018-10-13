Sexton processes plea agreements

Judge Shayne Sexton processed several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Criminal Court.

Robert Scalf, 40, charged with one count each of aggravated assault and coercion of a witness, was sentenced to a concurrent six years at 30 percent confinement. Scalf was given credit for 217 days of jail time already served.

Michael Love, 49, charged with one count each of vehicular assault and driving under the influence, was sentenced to a merged three years at 30 percent probation and 11 months, 29 days at 75 percent confinement for the two counts. Love was given credit for 79 days of jail time already served.

Travis Joe Jordan, 38, was charged with two counts each of the sale of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine and the delivery of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine. Jordan was sentenced to a split confinement of six years of TDOC supervised probation with 210 days confinement on the reduced charges of one count each sale and delivery of methamphetamine. He was given credit for 210 days of jail time already served. Jordan must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. Included in the monthly obligation is a $2,000 fine.

Lisa Marie Leonard, 34, was charged in two separate cases with one count each of the sale of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine, the delivery of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine, the sale of oxymorphone and the delivery of oxymorphone. Leonard was sentenced to a concurrent split confinement of four years TDOC supervised probation with 118 days confinement on the reduced charges of the sale of methamphetamine and oxymorphone. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. Included in the monthly obligation is a $2,000 fine.

Darrell Wayne Veach, 40, charged with one count each of possession of a schedule III drugs with the intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Veach was sentenced to a concurrent two years at 30 percent confinement on the amended charge of theft over $1,000. This case runs consecutively to a parole sentence.

Cody Carey, 45, charged with one count of theft under $1,000, was sentenced to two years TDOC supervised probation. Carey must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and forfeits $150 to the Economic Crime Fund. He must pay $600 in restitution to his victim. Carey must stay at least 1,000 feet away from the victim’s property.