Photo gallery: PVEC hosts First Responders Luncheon

Powell Valley Electric Cooperative hosted the First Responders Luncheon, October 18. The event was held to honor first responders county wide and to thank them for their hard work and dedication to the community. The first responders enjoyed a complete BBQ meal plus had a moment of fellowship with others and although many were working and could not attend the luncheon, employees of PVEC wanted to send out a huge thank you to all. Lifestar 1 out of Morristown, Tennessee made an appearance and the crew answered many questions about their job and the aircraft they fly. Enjoy the photos and look for more in next weeks print edition.