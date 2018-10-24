Area Happenings

Compiled by Jan Runions

Notice to town of Tazewell residents

The week of Oct. 22-26 is Fall Clean Up/Fix Up Week. Place all trash at curbside for pickup. Keep regular weekly household trash in a separate pile. Place electronics in separate pile. No major appliance, building materials or hazardous materials will be picked up. There is a limit of 4 tires per household, no rims. NO BRUSH WILL BE PICKED UP. One scheduled pickup per household. Anything placed at curbside after noon on Oct. 27 will not be picked up. You must call 526-7166 to request pickup.

Hocus Pocus at the Park

Showings of the movie Hocus Pocus will occur on Oct. 26 in the Berkau Memorial Park in Cumberland Gap. Show times are 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Free to the public. This is in conjunction with the Pumpkin Carving contest sponsored by the Olde Mill Inn Bed & Breakfast.

Claiborne County Library

is holding its Halloween Bash at the Library on Oct. 27, beginning at 11 a.m. Just some of the fun includes story time, crafts, costumes, games, snacks and trick-or-treating.

Costume Party

at the Broken Spur Dance Club and Halloween Party, on Oct. 27 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Line Dance Lesson from 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. $20 for best dressed winner. Line dancing, Zumba, freestyle and couples’ dance. Buffet is included in $5 admission price. Or, bring a covered dish, if desired. Club located at 335 Fulkerson St. in Tazewell, top floor of the Americna Legion Bldg, blow SMMS school. The club is non-alcoholic, non-smoking and family friendly. For more info, call or text 423-489-9829.

Pumpkin Carving Contest

The town of Cumberland Gap is hosting its annual pumpkin carving contest. Bring your carved pumpkin to Festival Park (downtown) by 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 for display through Oct. 31. First through third place winners awarded cash and prizes. Please cut opening of pumpkin on the bottom to allow placing over candles.

Lunch Book Social

at the Claiborne County Library at noon on Oct. 30. Bring your own lunch and discuss all manner of books with like-minded individuals. Coffee and cookies will be provided.

Claiborne County Finance Committee

meeting set for Oct. 30 beginning at 5:30 p.m., in the small courtroom of the Claiborne County Courthouse. The public is encouraged to attend.

Trick-or-Treat in the Gap

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Halloween at the Tazewell Park

Halloween hours are 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. The mayor and some employees and volunteers will hand out treats at the Municipal Park to those ages 12 years and under, during Halloween hours.

Trunk or Treat at Carr’s Branch Church

Event to be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV)

Chapter #35 will hold its Forget-Me-Not drive on Nov. 3 to raise funds to support its various programs. The DAV receives no monetary help from any government agencies. It is supported solely by the contributions of concerned citizens. The DAV helps veterans submit claims, helps with transportation to/from medical and other appointments and provides many other services. Come out to the New Tazewell Walmart on Nov. 3 in support of the men and women who gave so much for their fellow countrymen.

Little League Meeting

An ‘open to the public, informational/officer election meeting’ for the 2019 Little League year to be held at 1st Avenue Hall (across from Duncan Lumber) in New Tazewell, on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. If you are interested in helping to make this the best Little League year yet, come out and join in. All 2018 officers are requested to attend.

All Veterans Stand Down

Nov. 10 at the National Guard Armory, 505 Old Knoxville Rd. in New Tazewell. Registration will be at the door and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. only. FREE hair cuts. This is a one day VETERAN RESOURCE event. VA and vendors set up Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. or one hour ahead of time. ALL VETERANS and their families are welcome, Claiborne, Union, Campbell, Scott, Grainger, Hamblen, Fentress and Jefferson counties. For more info, call 865-607-6231.

CCSWA Board

will hold its monthly meeting on Nov. 13, beginning at 6 p.m., in the large courtroom or the Claiborne County Courthouse.

Attention citizens of New Tazewell

The town will begin leaf disposal every Wednesday, weather permitting, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. All requests must be called in to the New Tazewell City Hall at 423-626-5242. All leaves must be bagged or raked to the curbside for pickup. We ask that no limbs be raked with leaves or trash.

Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority

Let the Educational Opportunity Center help you. Now is the time to complete your Financial Aid (FAFSA) for the Fall 2019, Spring 2020, and Summer 2020 Semesters. Some grants are first-come, first-serve and they quickly, so I encourage you to complete your FAFSA as soon as possible. The FAFSA requires information from your 2017 income taxes. If you did not file a 2017 income tax, please bring all proof of income, such as child support paid/received, social security, SSI, W-2 statements, VA Benefits, and any other income or benefit you may have received in 2017.

The Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority Educational Opportunity Center program is a grant funded program from the U.S. Department of Education. The Educational Opportunity Center provides assistance with the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), college/vocational school admissions, financial literacy information, scholarship search, career guidance and test preparation. Our goal is to increase the number of adult participants who enroll in postsecondary education whether in college/ vocational school.

Still looking for concert & swing band musicians

We are putting the band back together! Now is the time to pick up your instrument, dust off those drum sticks and bring back the memories of High School and College band. LMU Concert & Jazz/Swing bands are looking for musicians to participate in weekly rehearsals beginning this week. All instruments and parts need filling. Concert band at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Jazz/Swing band at 7 p.m. on Thursdays in Avery Hall on LMU’s campus. Rehearsals last approximately 2 hours. More details will be provided at rehearsal. For more info, contact Jeff Mews at 423-526-5599. See you there!

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Available

The East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) is currently taking appointments for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for residents of Claiborne County. These appointments are for the new fiscal year July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019. To schedule an appointment, call ETHRA’s Energy Line at 1-844-309-0416. Applications will be taken at the ETHRA office located at 1720 Church St. Suite 2, Tazewell.

Grandparents/CareGiver “Evening Out”

The “Stand in the Gap Coalition” A 501 (c)3 (SIGCO) will be Hosting an “ Evening Out” in the Tri-state area for Grand Parents and Responsible Caregivers (GPRC) with various local area Churches. If possible please contact the hosting Church or SIGCO at least 3 days in advance with information on number/age of child/children you will be bringing . Please plan to arrive at least 15 min. early to fill out contact/child information sheet. The next event is scheduled for Nov. 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at the Ewing Church of the Brethren, 1357 Frog Level Rd. Contact 276-445-4774 for more information. If you would like more information about the Grandparents/Responsible CareGiver ‘Evening Out,’ or how you can ‘Stand in the Gap,’ call 423-300-1302.

Honorably & medically discharged veterans

The Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard is looking for your participation to honor Veterans whose families wish to have full military honors at their gravesite. If you would like further information, or be part of this great organization, please contact Howard Miller, Commander, 865-497-3161 or Gary Hansard, Adjutant, 423-626-4550. Just like “back in the day” when you actively served, all uniforms are furnished.

Computer Classes

The Claiborne Public Library is offering free computer classes for beginners. Participants will learn how to use email, Facebook, Microsoft Word, TEL and R.E.A.D.S. programs and will become familiar with common computer terms and features. The classes last six weeks and will be held each Wednesday, from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, or to register, call 423-626-5414.

DAV Meetings

Disabled American Veterans meet on the first Tuesday of every month. The meetings are held at 7 p.m. at 1703 Main St. Tazewell (directly next door to the Claiborne Progress office). All vets are welcome. Also, find us on Facebook.

American Legion Post #109

All veterans are invited to attend monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. Activities begin at 6 p.m. with a meal. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at 335 Fulkerson Street in Tazewell.

Cumberland Gap Meetings

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Board of Mayor and Alderman will be held the first Monday evening of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The Cumberland Gap Beer Board meeting will follow. The public is invited to attend.

At least one week before the regular scheduled meeting the board holds a planning meeting to review and finalize the agenda. Those meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are usually held the Monday before the regular scheduled meeting. The public is invited to attend.

The regular quarterly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will be held the last Monday in February, May, August and November at 5:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Planning Commission will be held the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Historical Zoning Commission will be held the first Tuesday (following the first Monday) of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

Narcotics Anonymous

There is a Narcotics Anonymous meeting each Thursday at 8 p.m., located at 1501 Tazewell Rd., Tazewell, behind Hardee’s.

NA meetings are also held every Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky. For more information call 606-670-4356.

Family Support

Do you or someone you know living in Claiborne County have a severe intellectual and/or physical disability? There may be public assistance available for their special needs. Call Greene County Skills, Inc. at 423-798-7137 or 7144 and ask Karin or Teresa about the Family Support Program. Family Support is a Tennessee state-funded program geared to serve individuals of all ages who are currently not enrolled in a Tennessee medical waiver program. Family Support may be able to help with respite or homemaker services, minor home or vehicle modifications, specialized equipment and more. We also serve individuals with disabilities in Greene, Hamblen, Union and Grainger counties.

Child and Adult Care Food Program

Cumberland Mountain Industries has announced participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible adults served at CMI, located at 1214 Cedar Fork Rd., Tazewell. For more information contact CMI at 423-626-6757.

Adult High School

Need a high school diploma? The Claiborne County Adult High School is now offering free classes. There is flexible scheduling offered to accommodate working adults. “The tassel is worth the hassle” – with a diploma, you can earn higher wages, have better job opportunities, can attend college, enter technical school and have careers in the military. For more information call 423-626-8222.

Free Drug Testing Kits

The Stand in the Gap coalition (SIGCO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization and is providing free saliva based drug testing kits with instructions. They are called “give me a reason” (GMAR) kits. Anyone with questions about or needing to obtain GMAR kits or information regarding addiction treatment or anyone interested in getting involved with SIGCO or volunteering in the office, with the jail ministry or in any other area of SIGCO can call the Stand in the Gap office, located at 502 Pennlyn Ave. in Cumberland Gap, at 423-300-1302. Leave a message with contact information and someone will return the call. You may also email standntgap@gmail.com or mail P.O. Box 539, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724.

City of Harrogate Meetings

The following meetings are held at Harrogate City Hall, 138 Harrogate Crossing: Board of Mayor and Aldermen – fourth Monday each month at 6 p.m.; Work Sessions – each month on the Tuesday prior to the BMA meetings, at 6 p.m.; Parks and Recreation Committee – second Monday of the month at 6 p.m., on an as-needed basis; Planning Commission – second Monday each month at 6:30 p.m. The Book Station Committee meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Harrogate Book Station, 310 Bristol Road. All meetings are open to the public.

Greene County Skills

Greene County Skills, Inc. is seeking individuals in Tennessee that have developmental or physical disability. Tennessee has a grant program offering assistance. For more information, call Greene County Skills, Inc. at 423-798-7137, ask for Karin Hagenburger or 423-798-7144 Teresa Crawford, Family Support Coordinator.

Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project

Outreach workers Tommy Brooks and Erin Haverland will be available to assist eligible veterans with enrollment in HVRP. The Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project helps veterans find secure employment through case management, job training, and referrals and links with other local service providers. Outreach workers can arrange visits with veterans in outlying areas who are unable to travel to the program office.Veterans Can Help is located at 511 Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Phone: 865-524-3926. In Knoxville, call 865-546-4813 for more information.

Town of New Tazewell Meetings

The Town of New Tazewell board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are conducted at New Tazewell City Hall at 413 First Avenue, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen workshops are held one hour prior to the regular meeting. The Planning Commission meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.

Town of Tazewell Meetings

The board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of Tazewell are conducted at Tazewell City Hall at 1830 Main Street, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The BMA Workshops are on Wednesday, prior to the scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. as needed. The Planning Commission Meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.