October 30 was the championship night for the New Tazewell Co-Ed Softball League. The LMU Vet School team were able to win the third place trophy. As the warm weather turned cold, the Screwballz and the Final Warning played two for the title. Final Warning won both match-ups and took home the championship. The Screwballz finished second. Enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.