Claiborne inmate escapes work detail

A Claiborne County Jail inmate escaped from a litter patrol truck at the County Landfill shortly before 11 a.m. on Nov. 1. However, his freedom was short-lived. William James Rouse, 46, was recaptured at 3:05 p.m., according to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Bobby Brooks said during a telephone interview on Friday morning that his officers scoured the area, contacting known family members.

According to Brooks, Rouse made contact with his daughter, who immediately called Sgt. Eddie Hurley.

Rouse was safely returned to custody, with no incident. He was lodged in the Claiborne County Jail on charges of aggravated criminal trespassing, vandalism and burglary.