The 2018 New Tazewell Merchants Association Christmas / Holiday Parade was held November 17. The weather was sunny and warm as the parade began at 1:00 and finished around an hour later. There were many beautiful Disney themed floats and many other participants. Parade watchers along the way gathered candy and had a great time. Here are a few photos from the parade, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.