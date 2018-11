Photo submitted

Rev. Hobert and Thelma McCreary, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, are celebrating their 60th anniversary on Nov. 22. They were married in Lafollette, Tennessee. The couple has two children Hobbie (Kathy) McCreary and Sheila (Bernie) Bisceglia. The McCreary’s have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. They will celebrate the occasion on Thanksgiving Day with family.