Photo gallery: 2018 Claiborne County JY tournament day3

The third day of the 2018 Claiborne County JV basketball tournament games filled in the brackets all the way to the championship and consolation games. December 7 games will see the H.Y. Livesay girls battling Springdale while Midway and SMMS will fight for third place. There will be a battle of the valley for the boys as H.Y. and Powell Valley will tip it off for the championship. SMMS and Midway will play for third place on the boys side of the bracket as well. Here are a few photos from the day three action, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.