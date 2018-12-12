Public Records
Compiled by Jan Runions
jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net
The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.
Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office
Hannah Denise Graves-domestic assault
Kathryn Anne Loft-domestic assault
Billy Wayne Eads-speeding 120/55, reckless driving, felony evading arrest, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, three counts violation of the traffic control device law, two counts driving on a suspended license and violations of the light, registration (expired and removal of decal/plate) and financial responsibility laws
Thomas Wayne Shiflet-contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting stop, halt, frisk, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI drugs, disorderly conduct
James Michael Cooper-capias/bench warrant for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and theft of merchandise under $1,000
John Lewis Daniel-violation of probation for possession of a schedule IV drugs, failure to appear for possession of a schedule IV drugs
Michelle Lee Marlow-failure to appear for violation of probation for driving on a suspended license
New Tazewell Police Dept.
Melissa Nicole Farley-harassment, violation of probation, failure to appear
Darrell Porter Bussell-criminal simulation, possession of a schedule II drugs
Amanda Woodcock-possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine
Wayne Joseph Frazee-resisting stop, halt, frisk, driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws, outstanding child support attachment, failure to appear for violations of the seat belt, registration (improper display) and financial responsibility laws and for driving on a suspended license
David Dexter Sweet-violations of the traffic control device (traffic light) and financial responsibility laws
Patricia C. Altair-violation of the traffic control device law
Nancy Louise Massengill-following a motor vehicle too closely
Sharon Lynn Cox-violation of the light law
Mariah Dawn Honchell-three outstanding warrants
Jason Gunn-outstanding child support attachment
Shane Nolan Franks-capias/bench warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and violations of the registration (unregistered vehicle/improper display of license plates) and financial responsibility laws
Christopher Melton-capias/bench warrant for a drug related violation of probation
Lisa Marie Leonard-violations of probation for the sale and delivery of a schedule II drugs
Christian R. Boggs-violation of the financial responsibility law
Tazewell Police Dept.
Misty Dawn McIntosh-leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid with injury, failure to yield traffic right of way, possessiion of a schedule III drugs, violation of the financial responsibility law, violation of probation for possession of a schedule II drugs with intent to sell/deliver, failure to appear for falsification of a drug screening
James Derick Johnson-leaving the scene of an accident, violation of the financial responsibility law
Mariah Helen Phelps-reckless endangerment of a child
Christopher R. Justice-possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation
Lori Suzanne Stevenson-possession of a schedule III drugs
Amy Nicole Parker-failure to exercise due care
Shelly Amanda Short-speeding 66/45, violation of the registration law
Claude Edward Tweed-speeding 63/45, violation of the financial responsibility law
Jacob Channing Seal-speeding 55/45, violations of the seat belt, registration and financial responsibility laws
Eric Eugene Batt-speeding 75/45
Jeffery Best-speeding 74/45
Brian Adam Daniels-speeding 73/45
Caroline Elizabeth Williams-speeding 73/45
Christinia Katelyn Fleming-speeding 71/45
Chase Ridings-speeding 71/45
Eddie Boone Pace-speeding 70/45
Savana Shoffner-speeding 68/45
Glen McDonald-speeding 68/45
Gerald S. Psimer-speeding 67/45
Daniel Jesse Cox-speeding 65/45
Kayla Sydneia Tubbs-speeding 65/45
Janet R. Edens-speeding 64/45
Jeffrey K. Jackson-speeding 63/45
Roy Douglas Johnson-speeding 63/45
Sanford K. White-speeding 63/45
Kelvin Joseph Whited-speeding 62/45
Melissa Marie Hicks-speeding 61/45
Eric Eugene Batt-speeding 61/45
Caitlynn N. Treece-speeding 61/45
Frances Nicole McCarter-speeding 61/45
Rebecca Lynn Pierce-speeding 61/45
Jonathan Warf-speeding 51/35
Dorothy Ruth Ausmus-speeding 60/45
Amy Michelle Jarrett-speeding 50/35
James Edward Brooks Jr.-violations of the traffic control device (school bus) and financial responsibility laws
Scott A. Emsweller-violation of the traffic control device law (school bus)
Doug Thacker-violations of the traffic control device, driver’s license (failure to carry) and financial responsibility laws
Jennifer Hance-violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) and financial responsibility laws
Whitney Parker-violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) and financial responsibility laws
Jacob Allen-violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) and financial responsibility laws
Jack Daniels-violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign)
Robert Brown-violation of the traffic control device law
Anna Lovin-violation of the traffic control device law
Vicki Ann Parker-violation of the traffic control device law
Kristina M. Roark-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws, driving on a suspended license
Wayne Leroy Long Jr.-violation of the light law (passenger tail light), driving on a suspended license
Jerry Duane Hoskins-violations of the light (no vehicle tail lights), registration and financial responsbility laws
Justin A. Davis-failure to maintain traffic lane
Adam Brian Moore-following a motor vehicle too closely, violation of the financial responsibility law
David Cooper-failure to yield traffic right of way, violations of the driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws
Bradley Eligiah Williamson-failure to yield traffic right of way
Henry Muncy-failure to appear for violations of the seat belt, registration and financial responsibility laws, new charges of violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
Billy Mcintosh-driving on a revoked license (for DUI), violation of the financial responsibility law
Michael Alan Jones-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
Tennessee Hwy. Patrol
Charles Tony Wray-driving under the influence (third offense), violation of the open container law, driving on a revoked license