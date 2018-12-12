Compiled by Jan Runions

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Hannah Denise Graves-domestic assault

Kathryn Anne Loft-domestic assault

Billy Wayne Eads-speeding 120/55, reckless driving, felony evading arrest, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, three counts violation of the traffic control device law, two counts driving on a suspended license and violations of the light, registration (expired and removal of decal/plate) and financial responsibility laws

Thomas Wayne Shiflet-contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting stop, halt, frisk, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI drugs, disorderly conduct

James Michael Cooper-capias/bench warrant for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and theft of merchandise under $1,000

John Lewis Daniel-violation of probation for possession of a schedule IV drugs, failure to appear for possession of a schedule IV drugs

Michelle Lee Marlow-failure to appear for violation of probation for driving on a suspended license

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Melissa Nicole Farley-harassment, violation of probation, failure to appear

Darrell Porter Bussell-criminal simulation, possession of a schedule II drugs

Amanda Woodcock-possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine

Wayne Joseph Frazee-resisting stop, halt, frisk, driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws, outstanding child support attachment, failure to appear for violations of the seat belt, registration (improper display) and financial responsibility laws and for driving on a suspended license

David Dexter Sweet-violations of the traffic control device (traffic light) and financial responsibility laws

Patricia C. Altair-violation of the traffic control device law

Nancy Louise Massengill-following a motor vehicle too closely

Sharon Lynn Cox-violation of the light law

Mariah Dawn Honchell-three outstanding warrants

Jason Gunn-outstanding child support attachment

Shane Nolan Franks-capias/bench warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and violations of the registration (unregistered vehicle/improper display of license plates) and financial responsibility laws

Christopher Melton-capias/bench warrant for a drug related violation of probation

Lisa Marie Leonard-violations of probation for the sale and delivery of a schedule II drugs

Christian R. Boggs-violation of the financial responsibility law

Tazewell Police Dept.

Misty Dawn McIntosh-leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid with injury, failure to yield traffic right of way, possessiion of a schedule III drugs, violation of the financial responsibility law, violation of probation for possession of a schedule II drugs with intent to sell/deliver, failure to appear for falsification of a drug screening

James Derick Johnson-leaving the scene of an accident, violation of the financial responsibility law

Mariah Helen Phelps-reckless endangerment of a child

Christopher R. Justice-possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation

Lori Suzanne Stevenson-possession of a schedule III drugs

Amy Nicole Parker-failure to exercise due care

Shelly Amanda Short-speeding 66/45, violation of the registration law

Claude Edward Tweed-speeding 63/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

Jacob Channing Seal-speeding 55/45, violations of the seat belt, registration and financial responsibility laws

Eric Eugene Batt-speeding 75/45

Jeffery Best-speeding 74/45

Brian Adam Daniels-speeding 73/45

Caroline Elizabeth Williams-speeding 73/45

Christinia Katelyn Fleming-speeding 71/45

Chase Ridings-speeding 71/45

Eddie Boone Pace-speeding 70/45

Savana Shoffner-speeding 68/45

Glen McDonald-speeding 68/45

Gerald S. Psimer-speeding 67/45

Daniel Jesse Cox-speeding 65/45

Kayla Sydneia Tubbs-speeding 65/45

Janet R. Edens-speeding 64/45

Jeffrey K. Jackson-speeding 63/45

Roy Douglas Johnson-speeding 63/45

Sanford K. White-speeding 63/45

Kelvin Joseph Whited-speeding 62/45

Melissa Marie Hicks-speeding 61/45

Eric Eugene Batt-speeding 61/45

Caitlynn N. Treece-speeding 61/45

Frances Nicole McCarter-speeding 61/45

Rebecca Lynn Pierce-speeding 61/45

Jonathan Warf-speeding 51/35

Dorothy Ruth Ausmus-speeding 60/45

Amy Michelle Jarrett-speeding 50/35

James Edward Brooks Jr.-violations of the traffic control device (school bus) and financial responsibility laws

Scott A. Emsweller-violation of the traffic control device law (school bus)

Doug Thacker-violations of the traffic control device, driver’s license (failure to carry) and financial responsibility laws

Jennifer Hance-violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) and financial responsibility laws

Whitney Parker-violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) and financial responsibility laws

Jacob Allen-violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) and financial responsibility laws

Jack Daniels-violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign)

Robert Brown-violation of the traffic control device law

Anna Lovin-violation of the traffic control device law

Vicki Ann Parker-violation of the traffic control device law

Kristina M. Roark-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws, driving on a suspended license

Wayne Leroy Long Jr.-violation of the light law (passenger tail light), driving on a suspended license

Jerry Duane Hoskins-violations of the light (no vehicle tail lights), registration and financial responsbility laws

Justin A. Davis-failure to maintain traffic lane

Adam Brian Moore-following a motor vehicle too closely, violation of the financial responsibility law

David Cooper-failure to yield traffic right of way, violations of the driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws

Bradley Eligiah Williamson-failure to yield traffic right of way

Henry Muncy-failure to appear for violations of the seat belt, registration and financial responsibility laws, new charges of violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Billy Mcintosh-driving on a revoked license (for DUI), violation of the financial responsibility law

Michael Alan Jones-violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Charles Tony Wray-driving under the influence (third offense), violation of the open container law, driving on a revoked license