RoHo shopping spree nets smiling faces

Photo by Drew Fritz

Rylee Greer, a 9 year old student from Springdale Elementary, enjoys her RoHo shopping spree at the Middlesboro Walmart Store on Dec. 4. Tyra Sanchez, an LMU student who volunteered her services during the annual RoHo Christmas event, escorts the excited shopper as she makes her choices. More than 330 underprivileged children, from 28 schools in five counties, participated in the event, which has become a local Christmas tradition, rising in popularity since 1970. Students from Claiborne and Union counties in Tennessee, Lee county in Virginia and Bell and Harlan counties in Kentucky were chosen by their individual schools to participate.