Where is God?

Have you ever wondered where God was during your heartache? As a little girl, I wondered every morning as I jerked my hands from beneath the covers, why God hadn’t answered my prayers to heal my scarred hands. I knew He could heal my devastating scars caused by Amniotic Band Syndrome and His silence made me feel unloved.

Then, I wondered as my scars continued to challenge me why He wouldn’t answer my prayers. Especially when I wasn’t able to work for months and my family was suffering because of it. With every new challenge and threat to my health, I questioned God and His plan for me.

One day, at the climax of my pain, I was struggling just to make it through the day. I was trying to exercise to alleviate my pain, when I stumbled and fell. As I lay on the floor, with my arm and hand throbbing, my heart whimpered to God…why, God?

With a fractured elbow, I was forced to do everything with one hand—which intensified my pain. I couldn’t sleep well for months, and everything was a struggle for me. Since I had limited range of motion in my elbow, I was sent to a specialist after several months. The morning of my appointment, I begged God to help me.

As I sat in the room with the doctor, God revealed it all to me. Every step along my journey was a stepping stone toward this one appointment. The elbow specialist was also a hand specialist and God had instructed him to help me. My whole life, doctor after doctor had told me that nothing could be done to fix my hands, but this one doctor wanted to try. A few weeks later he did reconstructive surgery on my left hand a made me a thumb. My heart was overjoyed at the hope of it all.

The surgery was risky. I had no guarantee that it would work or that I would be able to take the pain medication. For two weeks I suffered greatly because I reacted to every medicine they tried.

Then, when the bandages finally came off it was devastating to see my hand stitched together. I tried to move my thumb, but it wouldn’t work. I tried and tried and couldn’t make it move. As the tears rolled from my eyes, I begged God to help me. And it finally moved.

For the first time in my life, I was able to open a door, drive, type, and hold things with my left hand. My thumb opened a whole new world to me and took away my chronic pain. Now, I know that God was waiting for the perfect time to answer my prayers—in exactly the right way. When there appears to be no way, God can make a way. Whatever your problem, dear friend, just hold on to the promises of God. He will arrive right on time and help you. My thumb is proof of that for me.

Romans 8:28 (KJV)

28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.

Candida Sullivan is an award-winning author and inspirational speaker. She has shared her message of hope and overcoming all over the world. If you’d like to know more about her and her message, please send her an email at candidasullivan@yahoo.com or visit her website at www.candidasullivan.com.