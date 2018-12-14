Photo gallery: SMMS wins boy’s championship and Livesay wins girl’s championship
Here are some photos from the December 14 varsity tournament championship games. H.Y. Livesay girls won the championship and Soldier’s Memorial Middle School boys defeated Livesay for the boys championship. Also included in these photos are the All-Tournament teams along with dance & cheer. We hope you have enjoyed the middle school tournament coverage the last two weeks and as always check for more on the website and in a future print edition.