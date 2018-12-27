Photo gallery: Missed free throws cost Lady Bulldogs the win over Tennessee High

The Claiborne Lady Bulldogs had a bad day at the free throw line as a team, December 27, by missing 28 free throws. If only a small portion was made the shots would have likely allowed them to go home with a win over Tennessee High School in the 2018 Hancock County, Pizza Plus Basketball Christmas Classic; however, the Lady Vikings went home with a 44-41 victory during the day two contest. Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a print edition.