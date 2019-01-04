Photo gallery: Lady Panthers and Bulldogs get varsity wins

Claiborne High School hosted Cumberland Gap, January 4 for two big varsity basketball games. The first game featured the girls and the Lady Panthers were able to take home a hard earned win by the final score of 47-43. The boys game was a typical battle between two teams that did not want to lose. In the end, Claiborne held off a hard charging Panthers team winning 61-56. Here are some photos from the games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition. In other action, Cumberland Gap won both junior varsity games and look for a gallery soon from those games.