Nearly $2,000 raised for holiday fire victims

H.Y. Livesay Elementary hosted Lafollette for two games of varsity basketball, Jan. 3, but this time it wasn’t all about basketball. The school decided to help the Hinckley family who lost their house to fire just before Christmas.

On the hardware, the Lady Eagles were able to get the win 34-8. But, the Lafollette boys came in and defeated the Eagles 49-37. Lafollette is a talented team packed full of athletes that has defeated several local schools in our area during the course of the 2018-19 season. The game was used by the school, family and friends to help out the Hinckley family and, according to H.Y. Livesay Principal Melissa Brock, nearly $2,000 was raised to help out the family of six.

The Claiborne area sports family seems to be always ready to help a member in need. This was just one of many examples of the community coming together through sports to help out.